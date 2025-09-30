Wynn Unveils “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” with Spectacular Fanfare to Elevate the Exhibition Experience

In celebration of Macao’s iconic motorsport, this year’s exhibition coincides with the Macau Grand Prix to present the ultimate “Tourism + Sports” experience

MACAO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Wynn is redefining the luxury automotive exhibition experience with the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition“ at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. An impressive line-up of more than 20 of the world’s most coveted hypercars are on display now through November 16, coinciding with the Macau Grand Prix. This year’s event is more than simply a display, it is a celebration of speed, luxury and craftsmanship as Wynn brings together exciting crossovers between automotive legends and luxury fashion brands – many of them making their debuts in Asia. The goal of this must-see event is to give visitors from around the world an opportunity to immerse themselves in a series of specially curated ‘Tourism + Sports’ experiences found #OnlyAtWynn.



From September 29 to November 16, the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” is showcasing a specially curated collection of over 20 hypercars at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

Wynn hosts opening ceremony for the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition”

Today, Wynn hosted a spectacular opening ceremony for the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” at Wynn Palace. Official dignitaries attending the event included: Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO); Mr. Jeremy Ho, Head of Events Promotion and International Relations Division of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Craig Fullalove, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Wilson Ning, Chief Marketing Officer of Casino Marketing of Wynn Macau, Limited, as well as international media. Adding a splash of color to the opening, Swiss artist Saiff Vasarhelyi surprised and delighted guests as he brought the sleek aerodynamics of the McLaren 600LT to life with his astonishing, real-time spray-painting performance.

Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited said: ‘The “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” is not only a tribute to the pinnacle of automotive excellence — it reflects our vision to redefine luxury through immersive, world-class experiences. Now in its third year, this signature event has secured its place on the global hypercar calendar and underscores Wynn’s commitment to positioning Macao as a premier destination for top-tier travelers seeking innovation, culture, and experiential luxury. Through this exceptional showcase, Wynn aims to spotlight the world’s most coveted hypercars on a global stage, to complement the Macau Grand Prix; enrich tourism and lifestyle experiences through the art of motorsport; and support Macao’s development as a “City of Sports” and a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”.’

Artists team up to create a “Wynn Chocolate Supercar” for the Macao Grand Prix Museum

Wynn also jointly held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Sports Bureau this morning to officially launch the “Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Chocolate Supercar Exhibition”, where a futuristic Wynn Chocolate Supercar sporting vibrant lines and explosive colors, is on display now through November 16. In a special crossover collaboration that blends artistic gastronomy with urban street art, Wynn’s award-winning Master Pastry Artist Bob Tay has teamed up with Swiss artist Saiff Vasarhelyi to create a visually stunning chocolate supercar. Master Tay cleverly used three distinct concentrations of chocolate – 70% for depth, 67% for balance and 38% for sweetness – to create a streamlined “supercar canvas” for Saiff to unleash his creativity. Together, the artists spent a combined 300 hours to meticulously handcraft and spray paint the chocolate sports car which spans 2.9 meters and weighs 100 kilograms. The supercar is a masterful blend of technology and art, where “speed gains flavor” to present a surprising new exhibition experience that truly stimulates the senses. Following the success of last year’s head-turning display of the Wynn Special Chocolate F1 at the museum, Wynn is pleased to introduce this new futuristic chocolate car to promote Macao’s motorsport culture and showcase Macao as a “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

Automotive and luxury powerhouse crossovers debut in Macao

The “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition” at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau presents a curated collection of more than 20 of the world’s most coveted hypercars, automotive and luxury powerhouse crossovers, plus an exciting glimpse into the future of electric supercars. At Wynn Palace, the full-sized Formula 1® car is the one to watch, as it makes its public debut in Macao. A series of groundbreaking collaborations curated by Wynn are also making their Asian debuts in Macao, including the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO dressed in Roger Dubuis colors alongside inspired timepieces, masterfully blending Italy’s racing heritage with Swiss horological precision. The LB-Silhouette WORKS Lamborghini Huracán GT is draped in A BATHING APE®‘s signature ABC CAMO green to merge urban fashion culture with supercar design. The vintage Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing stands as a testament to timeless design alongside an exclusive collection of Chopard timepieces. At Wynn Macau, Wristcheck creates an innovative display where exceptionally rare timepieces float in specially designed capsules beside the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

Full speed ahead for China’s electric future

Wynn is also assembling China’s leading EV players – BYD and NIO – to showcase the future of Chinese hypercars for the first time in Macao, featuring the powerful BYD Yangwang U9 and the NIO EP9 – a Chinese EV pioneer. These cutting-edge EVs, with their astonishing speed, power, stunning maneuvers and fast-charging capabilities, are radically redefining the electric supercar space. By bringing these EVs together, Wynn aims to give the world a glimpse into the exhilarating future of electric mobility.

Discover #OnlyAtWynn retail experiences

The “Hyper Shop” pop-up store at Wynn Palace gives hypercar enthusiasts the chance to purchase rare F1 merchandise including exclusive fan apparel and accessories from anniversary collections and special Grand Prix collaborations, as well as LEGO® builds, collectible helmets, and Amalgam cars. The BAPE® pop-up store is also making its debut at Wynn, showcasing Asia’s first exclusive release of their new Pagani crossover collection. For those who want to experience the thrill of Formula 1 racing on the world’s most famous circuits, the professional-grade F1® Racing Simulators are a must! These bespoke simulators create an immersive competitive environment where participants can feel the full motion and intensity of F1 racing.

Free and open to the public, this year’s exhibition offers visitors an up-close and rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence by bringing together exclusive collaborations with luxury brands. Wynn’s exclusive lifestyle brand, “Wynn Signature” is designed to deliver premium experiences, from exceptional gastronomy to up-close encounters with leading luxury brands, to create memorable lifestyle events that are available #OnlyAtWynn.

The Hypercar Line-Up for the “Wynn Signature – 2025 Hypercar Exhibition”

Here is the current line-up of hypercars for the exhibition. This just marks the start of what’s to come, as Wynn will reveal even more ultra-rare luxury hypercars soon. Stay tuned for more!

Apollo Intensa Emozione ‘Purple Dragon’ Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Bugatti Chiron Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Cristal Edition Ferrari Daytona SP3 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Roadster Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO Lamborghini SVJ 63 Coupe LB-Silhouette WORKS Lamborghini Huracán GT for BAPE® Lotus Emira McLaren 600LT Coupe McLaren MCL38 McLaren Speedtail Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Nio EP9 Pagani Huayra Imola Roadster ‘Naga’ Pagani Huayra Roadster BC ‘BAPE®‘ Pagani Utopia Coupe Pagani Zonda MY Coupe Pagani Zonda MY Roadster Porsche 911 Speedster Remastered by Gunther Werks

