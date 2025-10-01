3CLogic selected by Astreya to revolutionize IT Managed Services with Voice AI and Contact Center solutions built for ServiceNow ITSM

Adoption of ServiceNow-centric CCaaS provider highlights growing demand for voice-first AI engagement platform.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by Astreya Partners, a global IT managed services provider (MSP), to implement its Voice AI and contact center solution integrated with ServiceNow. The strategic partnership aims to enhance Astreya’s service delivery, ensuring efficient and effective communication for their diverse clientele, including six of the Magnificent Seven.

Meeting the Challenges of Modern IT Services

Dedicated to enhancing user experiences and driving digital transformation, Astreya, the company with over 2,400 IT professionals across more than 40 countries, identified key opportunities to optimize its service delivery. Priority among them was to provide a modern, conversational alternative to email, which, while preferred by many customers, was often inefficient for handling complex or time-sensitive requests. In addition, the organization sought to enable a unified customer experience (CX) for agents and administrators while enhancing operational efficiency and improving resolution times.

“Astreya is focused on staying ahead of the curve. With 3CLogic’s Voice AI and contact center solutions integrated into ServiceNow, we are strengthening our ability to deliver digital workplace services that scale, adapt, and continually raise the bar for service excellence.” – Romil Bahl, CEO, Astreya

Merging Contact Center and ITSM into one

Following a thorough evaluation process, 3CLogic was selected for its ability to complement Astreya’s existing investment in ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) product. The integration will empower the organization to maximize its existing investment in the Now® platform while providing a seamless and consolidated workspace for each of its highly specialized service desk teams. The partnership is set to transform Astreya’s Digital Workplace Services and high-value customer interactions with the addition of several capabilities, including:

Omnichannel Platform: By unifying 3CLogic Voice with ServiceNow ITSM’s existing digital channels, Astreya will eliminate the inefficiencies of agent swivel-chairing between systems and channels, streamlining daily operations and speed of resolution.

Voice AI & Automation: The integration of Voice AI to deliver conversational and personalized voicebots integrated with ServiceNow data and agentic AI, will allow for the automation of responses to common inquiries, while intelligently escalating more complex requests to live agents.

Real-time Transcription and Agent Optimization: Integrated directly into the ServiceNow agent workspace, real-time call transcripts will assist agents with next-best actions while accelerating post-call tasks with generative AI call summaries and resolution notes together with ServiceNow's Now Assist®.

AI Insights and Quality Assurance: Leveraging Speech Analytics and AI-powered Agent Performance and Coaching features, the organization will be able to analyze and train its service desk team at scale without having to sample and review calls.

“IT departments and services are the backbone to any modern organization,” explains Bob Doherty, VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “With IT overseeing the success of the enterprise, weaving this level of functionality into existing ServiceNow workflows to drive exponential ROI is a no-brainer.”

Future Expansion Plans

Together with the addition of 3CLogic, Astreya anticipates the ServiceNow-centric contact center enhancements will not only improve points of deflection but also empower their highly specialized live agents, maximizing their effectiveness in addressing customer needs, while reducing operating costs.

Following the initial deployment of 3CLogic’s solutions, Astreya plans to extend its capabilities across additional divisions and managed service offerings. The partnership signifies a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in service delivery, positioning Astreya as a leader in the IT managed services space.

“We are teaming up with 3CLogic to revolutionize our ServiceDesk offerings with cutting-edge AI technology. This strategic partnership enables Astreya to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences through intelligent self-service, conversational AI, and AI-powered sentiment analytics. By integrating 3CLogic’s innovative solutions, Astreya will drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and provide personalized support to our clients. This collaboration marks a significant step in Astreya’s mission to harness AI-driven innovation and empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.” – Jothiganesh Nagarajan, COO, Astreya.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery products. The organization will be unveiling its latest set of Voice AI and contact center capabilities at a number of upcoming global events in Dallas, London, Chicago, New York, Munich, and Amsterdam.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today’s leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world’s leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Voice AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.