Agoda Unveils Top Destinations for Traditional Music Lovers this International Music Day

Singapore, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reveals a curated guide to exploring Asia’s rich tapestry of traditional music to mark International Music Day on October 1st. From the rhythmic beats of Indian folk music to the harmonious melodies of Vietnamese court music, Asia offers a diverse range of musical experiences that captivate travelers seeking to immerse themselves in local culture.

Asia’s traditional music scene is a vibrant mosaic of genres, instruments, and performances that reflect the continent’s cultural diversity. Travelers can enjoy the unique sounds of indigenous music, which serves as a gateway to understanding the history and traditions of each region. Whether it’s the soulful strains of a bamboo flute or the energetic beats of a drum ensemble, Asia’s music offers a sensory journey like no other.

Here is Agoda’s guide to six must-visit destinations to celebrate traditional music in Asia:

Hue ( Vietnam )

Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Hue’s royal court music, Nhã Nhạc, offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s imperial past. Visitors can enjoy performances at the city’s historic sites, where the elegant sounds of Nhã Nhạc transport audiences to a bygone era. Jodhpur, Rajasthan ( India )

Known for its rich folk music traditions, Jodhpur hosts the annual Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) taking place from 2-6 October this year, where visitors can experience the soulful sounds of Rajasthani folk music. The festival, set against the backdrop of the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, features performances by local and international artists, making it a must-visit for music lovers. Sado Island , Niigata Prefecture ( Japan )

Home to the renowned Kodo drummers, Sado Island is a hub for traditional Japanese percussion known as Taiko, characterized by its powerful, rhythmic beats. The island’s Earth Celebration event brings together artists from around the world to perform alongside the Kodo drummers, offering a unique opportunity to experience the power and precision of Taiko drumming. Ubud, Bali ( Indonesia )

Ubud is the heart of Balinese culture, where the enchanting sounds of Gamelan, a traditional ensemble music featuring metallophones and gongs, fill the air. Visitors can attend performances at local temples and cultural centers, where the intricate rhythms and melodies of gamelan orchestras create an unforgettable auditory experience. Chiang Mai ( Thailand )

Known for its Lanna music, a traditional Northern Thai style using instruments like the khene and saw u, Chiang Mai offers travelers a chance to explore the traditional sounds of Northern Thailand . The city’s vibrant night markets and cultural festivals often feature live performances of Lanna music, characterized by its unique musical style and folk traditions. Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do ( South Korea )

Jeonju is famous for Pansori, a traditional Korean musical storytelling genre. The Jeonju International Sori Festival showcases the best of Korean traditional music, offering visitors a chance to experience the emotional depth and narrative power of Pansori performances. Baguio City, Luzon ( Philippines )

Nestled in the Cordillera region, Baguio City is known for its indigenous music, which features bamboo instruments and gong ensembles. Visitors can explore the city’s cultural heritage through performances at local festivals and community events.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, “Asia’s traditional music scene is a treasure trove of cultural richness, and Agoda is thrilled to help travelers discover these unique musical experiences. From the rhythmic beats of Rajasthan to the melodic harmonies of Vietnam, Agoda makes it easy for travelers to explore and enjoy Asia’s diverse musical heritage with great deals on flights, accommodation and activities.”

