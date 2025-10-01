AVANTIS INVESTORS ENTERS AUSTRALIA

With a focus on financial science, Avantis launches its first three active ETFs

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avantis Investors, an AU$133 billion* investment offering from the AU$454 billion** global asset manager American Century Investments®, is entering the Australian market with the launch of its first three dual access exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Avantis Small Cap Value Active ETF (AVTS), Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (AVTG) and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (AVTE). All three new active ETFs seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in actively managed portfolios managed by one of the fastest growing active ETF providers in the U.S.1

“Many Australian investors have been interested in Avantis since we launched six years ago. We are thrilled to now have our investment solutions available in Australia,” said Eduardo Repetto, Avantis Investors CIO on behalf of American Century. “Our goal is to provide low-cost, broadly diversified active solutions that empower financial professionals to create value for their clients. These dual access vehicles offer eligible investors the flexibility to choose what’s right for them and their clients. Each strategy can be accessed by ETF or managed fund.”

Avantis solutions seek to combine many of the potential benefits of index investing with the potential for added value by considering expected returns*** each day. It’s the parts of passive that make sense with the parts of active that can make a difference.

The estimated management fees and costs for the new Avantis funds are the following:

Avantis Global Equity Active ETF — estimated management fees and costs of 0.30% p.a.****

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF — estimated management fee and cost of 0.45% p.a.****

Avantis Global Small Cap Value Active ETF — estimated management fee and cost of 0.49% p.a.****

These new Avantis funds build on the seven-year presence of American Century Investments in Australia.

“Bringing Avantis Investors to Australia is an important milestone for our business in the region. Our team in Sydney is excited to broaden the scope of our offering to professional investors across Australia,” said Tom Clapham, Head of APAC for American Century Investments.

Partnership brings new dual access active ETFs to Australia’s market

Working in partnership with one of Australia’s leading specialist trustee companies, Equity Trustees, the Avantis active ETFs are listed on Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, Inc., one of the world’s leading derivatives and securities exchange network.

“The launch of Avantis Investors first three ETFs on Cboe Australia marks an exciting milestone for certain local investors, further broadening access to innovative investment opportunities. This product exemplifies our commitment to reshaping the ETF landscape through cutting-edge technology and exceptional client service,” said Emma Quinn, President of Cboe Australia.

“We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with American Century through the launch of these three new Avantis ETFs,” said Andrew Godfrey, Executive General Manager of Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services at Equity Trustees. “As Responsible Entity, we are committed to providing strong governance and compliance, enabling American Century to confidently deliver their Avantis investment strategies to investors.”

Avantis Investors is owned by American Century Investments, an asset manager with a reputation for client care, stewardship and stability—bringing scale and allowing long-term focus. Through American Century’s relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, investments with Avantis help support research that can improve human health and save lives. Since 2000, American Century’s dividends distributed to the Stowers Institute have totaled more than $2 billion.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments’ 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com .

About Cboe Australia

Cboe Australia is a regulated stock exchange committed to transforming, improving and growing Australia’s securities and derivatives markets. Cboe Australia has experienced strong and sustained growth and has achieved significant milestones including gaining over 20% market share, a daily record of $5.98 billion traded value in equity trading and up to 45% of the Australian ETF market (trading and reporting). The Cboe Australia investment products platform offers a range of unique products exclusively traded on Cboe Australia, including Funds (ETFs & Quoted Managed Funds), and Cboe Warrants. For more information visit: www.cboe.com.au. Connect with Cboe Australia: Website | LinkedIn

About Equity Trustees

Equity Trustees was established in 1888 for the purpose of providing independent and impartial Trustee and Executor services to help families throughout Australia protect their wealth. As Australia’s leading specialist trustee company, we offer a diverse range of services to individuals, families and corporate clients including asset management, estate planning, philanthropic services as well as Responsible Entity (RE) and Custodian services for external Fund Managers.

This document is issued by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (Manager)

Equity Trustees Limited ABN 46 004 031 298, AFSL 240975 (Responsible Entity), is the responsible entity of the Avantis Global Small Cap Value Active ETF (ARSN 685 855 252) (AVTS), Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (ARSN 685 854 719) (AVTE) and Avantis Global Equity Active ETF (ARSN 685 854 862) (AVTG) (together the Funds). The Responsible Entity is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited ABN 22 607 797 615, a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). The investment manager for each of AVTS, AVTE and AVTG is American Century Investment Management, Inc., who is exempt from holding an AFSL under the Corporations Act 2011 (Cth) (Australian Corporations Act) in respect of the financial services it provides to “wholesale clients” for the purposes of the Australian Corporations Act and does not hold such a license. The Manager is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (CRD#105778/SEC#:801-8174) under the United States laws which differ from Australian laws. The Manager relies on ASIC relief provided for under Class Order [CO 03/1100] for U.S. SEC-regulated financial services providers in relation to the provision of financial services to Australian clients.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or buy any interest in any of the Funds. The provision of this document is not, and should not be, considered financial product advice. The information in this document is prepared for general and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute a recommendation of investment into any of the Funds or any investment strategy or product described herein by the Responsible Entity and the Manager. Nothing in this document constitutes professional, legal, financial, tax or investment advice nor does any information in this document constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the relevant law.

The information in this document is general in nature only. The Responsible Entity has not taken your objectives, financial situation or needs into account when preparing any of the information in this document so it may not be applicable to your circumstances. You should consider your circumstances and the Product Disclosure Statement (“PDS“) for each Fund before making any investment decision. You can access the PDSs at Fund Manager Details Equity Trustees or by calling the Responsible Entity on +613 8623 5000. Before you make any financial decision regarding a Fund, you should seek professional advice from a suitably qualified adviser.

A copy of the Target Market Determinations (TMD) for the Funds which are prepared and issued by the Responsible Entity can be obtained at Fund Manager Details | Equity Trustees free of charge or by calling the Responsible Entity on +613 8623 5000. It includes a description of who the financial product is appropriate for. You should refer to the TMD of a Fund before making any investment decisions.

An investment in a Fund is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Responsible Entity and the Manager, including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested You should have regard to the risks outlined in the risks section of a Fund’s PDS. Neither the Responsible Entity, the Manager nor any of their related entities, directors or officers give any guarantee as to the success of any Fund, amount or timing of distributions, capital growth or taxation consequences of investing in any of the Funds.

©2025 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved

*Assets under supervision as of 9/19/25. Source: American Century Investments

**Assets under supervision as of 9/19/25. Source: American Century Investments

***Expected Returns: Valuation theory shows that the expected return of a stock is a function of its current price, its book equity (assets minus liabilities) and expected future profits, and that the expected return of a bond is a function of its current yield and its expected capital appreciation (depreciation). We use information in current market prices and company financials to identify differences in expected returns among securities, seeking to overweight securities with higher expected returns based on this current market information. Actual returns may be different than expected returns, and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful.

****Estimated Management fees and costs comprise management fees and indirect costs. Certain additional costs may apply, including a buy-sell spread in relation to cash applications and redemptions made via the off-market access point. Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement which contains further information on fees and costs, including a breakdown of management fees and costs amount applicable and additional information about the buy-sell spread.

1 Source: Morningstar.com. How Avantis Became One of the Fastest-Growing Fund Companies | Morningstar – 7.31.24

