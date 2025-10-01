Azul Platform Prime Enables Hua Nan Securities to Increase Revenue and Customer Satisfaction by Improving Trading System Performance by 35%

Leading Taiwan financial services company also reduced infrastructure costs by 30%

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced that Hua Nan Securities, a leading financial services company headquartered in Taipei, has achieved a 35% improvement in trading system performance while also reducing infrastructure costs by 30% after migrating to Azul Platform Prime. The implementation also completely eliminated persistent Out-of-Memory (OOM) issues that had been impacting the reliability of the company’s business-critical trade return processing system.

Hua Nan Securities’ core businesses include securities brokerage, proprietary trading, underwriting and issuance, wealth management and investment advisory, derivative financial products, online trading and digital platforms, as well as research and analysis reports. The company’s trade return processing system handles up to 500,000 transaction records at once using over 20 supported microservices.

Performance Bottlenecks Affected Trading Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

Hua Nan Securities’ Java-based system posed several critical challenges that directly impacted business operations:

Performance bottlenecks: The system struggled to handle high volumes of trade return data, impacting trading efficiency and customer satisfaction during peak loads.

The system struggled to handle high volumes of trade return data, impacting trading efficiency and customer satisfaction during peak loads. Intermittent Out-of-Memory issues: Difficult-to-diagnose OOM problems reduced system reliability during critical trading periods.

Difficult-to-diagnose OOM problems reduced system reliability during critical trading periods. Strategic need for speed: Customer satisfaction and trading efficiency were directly impacted by response times, making performance optimization essential for business success.

Given that the speed of order reporting directly impacts trading efficiency and customer satisfaction, both of which directly impact revenue, solving these critical issues for system performance was a strategic imperative for the business.

“Azul Platform Prime helped us optimize the execution efficiency of customer securities order reporting and improve our ROI,” said Huang, Sheng-Chun, vice president, Information Technology Department, Hua Nan Securities. “With faster, more stable trade reporting, we were able to increase both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction and preserve our topline revenue.”

Azul Platform Prime Delivers Immediate Performance and Cost Benefits

After an introduction by Azul’s regional channel partner in Taiwan, Galaxy Software Services Corporation (GSS), Hua Nan Securities evaluated and successfully deployed Azul Platform Prime to modernize their existing trading system infrastructure. GSS served as a key technical advisor throughout the evaluation process, providing professional and technical support, timely communication, hands-on expertise, architectural considerations, and performance tuning recommendations.

“The financial services sector across Asia Pacific continues to be a strategic focus for Azul, and Hua Nan Securities’ success exemplifies the tremendous value our solutions deliver to trading and securities organizations in the region,” said Dean Vaughan, vice president of APAC at Azul. “This deployment showcases not only the performance and cost benefits of Azul Platform Prime for high-volume, latency-sensitive trading applications, but also the strength of our channel partner ecosystem. GSS’s technical expertise and deep market knowledge were instrumental in delivering this successful outcome.”

