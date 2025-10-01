BestQool Earns Dual Sustainability Certifications–Climate Partner Impact and Climate Pledge Friendly

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, BestQool, a revolutionary designer of red-light therapy devices, announced that it has received two leading sustainability certifications: the ClimatePartner Impact corporate climate certification and the Climate Pledge Friendly product sustainability certification.



Since 2024, BestQool has offset more than 2,188 metric tons of CO₂, transforming its philosophy of natural healing into tangible climate action.

Taken together, these two certifications affirm BestQool’s steadfast dedication to quantifiable environmental effort and clear climate accountability not only in operations but also through the entire product lifecycle. These certifications are an important step for BestQool as the company works to create a climate-forward brand linked with next-generation health values.

Verified Carbon Reductions and Offsets

“Our pursuit of these certifications is about institutionalizing BestQool’s environmental responsibility as a company,” said BestQool’s CEO. “We also hope to engage more environmentally conscious consumers to join in embracing the philosophy of natural healing in everyday life. Whether for individual well-being or for the health of the planet, we are committed to taking measurable action and remaining accountable.”

As of the publication date in 2025, BestQool has successfully offset 731.619 metric tons of CO₂ emissions since the beginning of 2025. Since 2024, the total offset amount has reached 2,188.849 metric tons. This finding demonstrates BestQool’s actual climate impact and provides a clear reference point for further improvement. By reporting transparent data on emission reductions and carbon balance, BestQool offers stakeholders concrete evidence that climate action is integrated into its business practice. This goes beyond marketing language—rather, it is a quantifiable and accountable way of having sustainability become part of the company’s core business strategy.

BestQool‘s Environmental Efforts Under the Dual Sustainability Certification Pathway

ClimatePartner Impact Certification: The label is awarded to companies that commit to climate action strategies. In addition to conducting a full greenhouse gas inventory and setting and achieving emission reduction targets, organizations are required to offset any remaining emissions through dependable climate protection projects. This certification focuses on systemic governance, public transparency, and third-party validation—ensuring sustainability commitments are more than just aspirational but meaningful and credible.

Climate Pledge Friendly Label: The badge, created in cooperation with several global sustainability certifiers, is part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly Initiative to help consumers identify and shop for more environmentally friendly products. To qualify, a product must hold at least one of more than 50 recognized third-party sustainability certifications (carbon emissions, energy-saving potential, material composition, and end-of-life recyclability are among the categories).

BestQool’s products, such as its home red-light therapy panels, earned this label by showing significant improvements in environmental performance at various points of a product’s life cycle—from materials sourcing and packaging to energy consumption and manufacturing practices.

To ensure a more standardized and systematic approach to its environmental commitment, BestQool has undertaken a series of focused sustainability initiatives, setting industry-leading standards. These efforts include:

Complete Carbon Footprint: BestQool executed a complete GHG inventory over the supply chain, materials sourcing, manufacturing facilities, packaging activities, and logistics operations, allowing for an emissions baseline to reduce and offset. Emissions Reduction Projects: The company established numerous reduction strategies, including those focused on recyclable packaging, energy saving in products, efficient shipping logistics, and increasing the use of renewable energy.

Certified Climate Projects: To compensate for unavoidable emissions, BestQool has funded carbon-reducing and nature-restoring projects around the world—including reforestation, renewable energy generation, and habitat preservation projects.

From increasing panel efficiency and cutting down on wastage from materials to supporting reforestation programs, BestQool is always evolving at the intersection of well-being and ecological stewardship. The company’s long-term mission is to offer a healthier, quieter, and more serene living experience for its customers as well as the world around them.

From the Environment to the People Within It: Upholding the Brand’s Commitment to Natural Healing and Sustainability

BestQool’s CEO stated that, as a red-light therapy brand, BestQool addresses the issue of over-reliance on pharmaceuticals by offering effective red-light products that provide gentle and efficient solutions for skincare and injury recovery needs. The brand not only focuses on the individual healing effects of its products but also advocates for extending “healing” to the relationship between people and nature. From providing personalized recovery plans for scar patients to supporting environmental initiatives in the Congo rainforest, BestQool is committed to participating in every long and meaningful healing journey, becoming a solid and positive force in our lives. BestQool will continue to innovate in product design, supply chain management, and charitable collaborations, combining green technology with natural therapies to create a warmer, calmer, and more harmonious at-home experience.

About BestQool

BestQool is a health tech brand focusing on red-light therapy devices for the home. Dedicated to fusing scientific advancements with natural curative fundamentals, BestQool enables anyone to manage their health regimen conveniently. By integrating light therapy into daily life, BestQool aims to improve efficiency and overall health, making self-care a habit that can be easily maintained anytime, anywhere.

