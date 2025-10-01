Bybit Upgrades Convert Features with Exclusive Lucky Draw

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to introduce upgrades to Bybit Convert , enhancing the features with improved instant and limit order functionality to deliver faster and smarter trading experiences for users. From now until October 17, 2025, users can also take part in a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes.

Bybit Convert has undergone a full upgrade in accessibility, functionality, and user experience:

Lite App Integration : Convert is now supported on Bybit Lite, making it available for traders on the go across devices.

: Convert is now supported on Bybit Lite, making it available for traders on the go across devices. Multi-Account Payments : Users can now combine funds from both Funding and Unified Trading Account (UTA) accounts to buy assets, streamlining the process in a fast-moving market.

: Users can now combine funds from both Funding and Unified Trading Account (UTA) accounts to buy assets, streamlining the process in a fast-moving market. Enhanced Limit Order Experience: The platform has implemented an improved price chart interface and order placement system, providing traders with more precise control over their transactions.

For a limited time only, Convert users can take part in a special Lucky Draw from now until October 31, 2025. The event offers guaranteed rewards through a tiered rewards system based on conversion volume and exclusive rewards for new users and successful referrers.

To join the Lucky Draw, eligible users may sign up for the Lucky Draw and earn tickets through deposits, conversions, or referrals. The higher the conversion amount, the more tickets. Each ticket guarantees a HYPER token airdrop, with potential rewards of up to 100 HYPER.

Eligible new users will enjoy an exclusive offer, receiving one Lucky Draw ticket for their first $100 deposit and conversion. A special referral reward applies when users refer another new user who makes an initial deposit of $100 and a conversion, ensuring one Lucky Draw tickets each for 100% chance of winning.



Bybit Convert, now optimized for a seamless experience, enables users to exchange crypto assets at competitive rates through both instant execution and limit order mechanisms. The feature enables real-time swap of a wide range of assets at zero fees. The upgrade extends greater flexibility and control for users who value speed, experience, and reliable convenience.

Terms and conditions apply. Eligible Lucky Draw participants stand to spin up to 8 times.

