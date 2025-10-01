DataSnipper and Microsoft Launch AI Agents for Audit and Finance

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform for audit and finance teams, today announced the launch of its AI Agents: Disclosure Agents and Excel Agents, marking a breakthrough for the industry. These AI agents are purpose-built for the profession and designed to automate complex audit and reporting tasks while maintaining transparency, accuracy, and compliance.



Disclosure Agents and Excel Agents embed directly into familiar audit workflows and address two of the most time-intensive and error-prone parts of the job: checking disclosures against IFRS/GAAP and running complex tasks in Excel.

“Disclosure Agents and Excel Agents are built to solve our customers’ biggest pain points, manual testing, complex disclosures, and fragmented workflows,” said Vidya Peters, CEO at DataSnipper. “By embedding AI directly into the tools professionals already use, we’re helping teams move faster, reduce risk, and reclaim time for higher-value work.”

Why AI Agents Matter in Audit and Finance

Audit and finance professionals face unique challenges: strict regulatory requirements, high volumes of unstructured data, and constant pressure to deliver fast, accurate results under tight deadlines. Traditional automation can speed up repetitive tasks, but it fails when judgment, structure, or context are required.

DataSnipper’s AI Agents change that.

By combining the efficiency of automation with the adaptability of human-like understanding, they deliver faster turnaround on complex, compliance-heavy tasks without sacrificing accuracy. Every output is linked back to its evidence, reducing the risk of AI hallucination and errors.

The result is scalable expertise to handle fluctuating workloads and evolving standards, and more time for analysis and strategic thinking as routine processes are handled by AI.

By embedding AI Agents directly into the tools finance teams already use, DataSnipper delivers innovation that transforms audit, compliance, and financial reporting workflows without disrupting how teams operate today.

“Building on our collaboration with DataSnipper, this launch highlights how Azure OpenAI can accelerate innovation in complex, regulated environments,” said Jaime De Mora, CTO Startups & Digital Natives at Microsoft EMEA. “AI Agents in audit and finance are a powerful example of technology working alongside professionals to enhance quality and efficiency.

Disclosure Agents – AI That Knows IFRS and GAAP

Disclosure reviews are critical, but painfully manual. Teams spend days reviewing disclosures against IFRS, GAAP, and internal checklists, often working across disconnected tools.

Disclosure Agents eliminate this friction by:

Accelerating reviews by analyzing disclosure checklists against financial statements, cutting hours of manual work into minutes. Works across IFRS, GAAP, and other global standards.

by analyzing disclosure checklists against financial statements, cutting hours of manual work into minutes. Works across IFRS, GAAP, and other global standards. Cross-checking requirements using firm-specific checklists, internal policies, or imported templates, so reviews reflect both global rules and local practices.

using firm-specific checklists, internal policies, or imported templates, so reviews reflect both global rules and local practices. Linking every requirement to transparent, verifiable evidence, creating a crystal-clear audit trail and freeing capacity for higher-value work.

In practice, this means annual report disclosures can be reviewed in a fraction of the time, subsidiary reports can be checked for policy alignment automatically, and internal compliance audits can run without monopolizing senior staff.

Excel Agents – Excel-Native Agentic Automation

Audit testing still happens in Excel, and that’s not changing. Excel Agents introduce a prompt-driven workflow that automates testing steps end-to-end while keeping everything in the familiar Excel environment.

Excel Agents deliver this by:

Automating testing workflows end-to-end, matching sample data to documents, extracting key fields, and comparing results to expectations in a fraction of the time.

matching sample data to documents, extracting key fields, and comparing results to expectations in a fraction of the time. Working directly in Excel with prompt-driven automation, no complex setup, templates, or retraining required.

no complex setup, templates, or retraining required. Delivering explainable, audit-ready outputs with full cross-references, so teams and regulators can trust the results.

with full cross-references, so teams and regulators can trust the results. Freeing capacity for higher-value work, allowing auditors to focus on risks, insights, and strategic advisory instead of copy/paste tasks.

“Collaborating with DataSnipper on new AI Agents demonstrates how AI can enhance, not replace, the human role,” said Kevin Murphy, AI Product Lead at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. “Their focus on embedding AI agents that support interpretability and due care within the user interface reflects a shared commitment to innovation and human-in-the-loop oversight.”

Disclosure Agents and Excel Agents mark a significant step in DataSnipper’s vision to redefine how audit and finance teams work. By introducing AI agents into the tools these professionals already rely on, DataSnipper is leading the way in creating agentic workflows that make compliance easier, testing faster, and insights more accessible.

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is transforming data in the audit and finance industry. Founded in 2017, DataSnipper provides audit and finance teams with an intelligent automation platform to drastically increase the quality and efficiency of audit and finance procedures. DataSnipper is used by over 600,000 audit and finance professionals in 175 countries and serves all four of the largest global auditing firms: Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. DataSnipper is the fastest-growing tech company in the Netherlands two years running and raised $100 million in Series B in 2024, led by Index Ventures at a $1 billion valuation.

