The region’s premier drone and UAV exhibition and conference enter its second edition with strong global participation and a high-level conference. Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) calls for stronger local engagement in Malaysia’s drone sector.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DronTech Asia 2025, the region’s premier drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) exhibition and conference, officially opened today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), officiated by YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Malaysia.



DRONTECH ASIA 2025 OPENS IN KUALA LUMPUR: MALAYSIA SETS THE PACE FOR DRONE AND ADVANCED AIR MOBILITY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

The three-day event brings together government leaders, global industry players, innovators, and investors under one roof, positioning Malaysia as a hub for drone and advanced air mobility (AAM) in Southeast Asia.

“Drone technology is advancing before our very eyes at a pace we have never seen before. To remain relevant, Malaysia must build capabilities to innovate, improvise, and integrate drones across security, agriculture, healthcare, and our existing industries. If we get our act together, Malaysia and ASEAN can become an interesting powerhouse in this field,” said YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, in his keynote address.

The opening also spotlighted National Aerospace Industry Corporation (NAICO) Malaysia, which is spearheading the development of the MyAERO Centre of Excellence. “The MyAERO Centre is closely aligned with the 13th Malaysia Plan, which identifies Advanced Air Mobility as a frontier industry. By leveraging its role as a national depository of knowledge and facilities, the MyAERO Centre will ensure Malaysia builds the technical, regulatory and industrial foundations needed to capture this opportunity,” said Ts. Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah, Chief Executive Officer of NAICO Malaysia.

Aligned with the Malaysia Drone Technology Action Plan 2030 (MDTAP30) led by MRANTI, these initiatives reflect Malaysia’s coordinated approach to harmonise industry needs with international best practices. Speaking at the opening, Datuk Dr M. Gandhi, Director of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd (a DSA Company), organiser of DronTech Asia, said: “The low-altitude economy is no longer a distant prospect — it is a present-day opportunity. No nation can build this future alone. Regional cooperation is key. Imagine ASEAN as a connected low-altitude network, with harmonised regulations, cross-border drone corridors, and shared research. At the heart of this future are our young people. Drones are not just gadgets; they are gateways to careers, businesses, and global opportunities.”

Featuring over 75 participating companies from 10 countries, DronTech Asia 2025 unites leading innovators and industry players from across the globe. This year’s line-up includes trailblazers such as Aonic, Alphaswift, Autel Robotics, CUAV Tech Inc, G7 Aerospace, Hobbywing, Jiaxing Mad Motor, Krumas, LRY Group, Malvus Sense, MRANTI, NAICO Malaysia, Sky Hammer Electronic, Grepow Battery, and the WUAV Federation, among many others. With representation from Mainland China, Malaysia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Singapore, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea, the exhibition reflects the sector’s truly international character. These countries and regions collectively showcase a powerful mix of cutting-edge drone hardware, advanced software solutions, AI-driven applications, and next-generation unmanned systems — underscoring DronTech Asia’s role as the region’s premier gateway for innovation, collaboration, and market expansion in the drone and UAV industry.

Over the next three days, DronTech Asia 2025 will also feature high-level conferences with more than 30 international and local speakers covering 15 key focus areas including agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, energy, security, and urban mobility. The exhibition product showcases unveils the latest technologies shaping the low-altitude economy.

The event, organised by Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd (a DSA Company), in partnership with GML Exhibition (Thailand) Co., Ltd, will alternate annually between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, further expanding its international reach and influence.

With momentum building, industry professionals, decision-makers, and investors are encouraged to take advantage of the next two days to witness the future of drones and AAM firsthand.

DronTech Asia 2025 runs until 2 October 2025 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. Conference and Exhibition passes are complimentary, exclusive for 2025.

