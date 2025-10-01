Fleet Space Opens New Global Headquarters & SpaceTech Hyperfactory For 10th Anniversary

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fleet Space Technologies, Australia’s leading space exploration company, has officially opened its new global headquarters (GHQ) and space-tech hyperfactory at Adelaide Airport’s Catalyst Park. Fleet Space’s 5,300m²+ facility boosts Australia’s advanced manufacturing capacity, enabling the production of thousands of next-generation geophysical sensors and hundreds of satellites annually. By vertically integrating its business operations – supply chain, design, manufacturing, operations, engineering and R&D within a state-of-the-art facility – Fleet Space is scaling the manufacturing of space, climate, and AI-powered technologies needed for the next era of exploration on Earth and beyond.



Fleet Space 10th Anniversary

“Ten years ago, Fleet Space began the journey of building next-gen exploration technologies – powered by the latest advances in space, agile geoscience, and AI – to accelerate the energy transition and support future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” said CEO & Co-Founder of Fleet Space, Flavia Tata Nardini. “Today we are proud to open our new global headquarters and space tech hyperfactory to scale our global platform – ExoSphere – to fuel the next leap in science, technology, and human exploration – future-proofing Australia’s leadership in the development of future industries.”

Australia’s Global Space & Climate Innovation Hub

Fleet Space’s GHQ and space-tech hyperfactory will support the expansion of its global, AI-powered exploration platform – ExoSphere – deployed by the world’s largest mining and resource companies like Rio Tinto , Barrick , Gold Fields , and Maaden to image mineral systems in real-time across five continents. These new facilities will also enable Fleet Space’s to advance its off-world missions over the coming years, including deployment of the lunar variant of its ExoSphere technology – SPIDER – for Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 2 and survey the near-Earth asteroid – Apophis – when it comes within 32,000km of Earth’s surface in 2029.

“The scale, speed, and capacity of this vertically integrated facility will equip explorers on Earth and beyond with the agile geoscience solutions needed to move from insight to action, faster – a critical step in supporting the clean energy transition and near-term ambitions to build permanent research stations beyond our planet,” added Co-Founder & Chief Exploration Officer of Fleet Space, Matt Pearson. “Our 10-year anniversary is more than a celebration – it is a promise of what’s to come. Fleet Space was founded a decade ago on the belief that Australia could shape the future of exploration, and today we are delivering the agile geoscience technologies that are accelerating discovery on Earth, the Moon, and Mars.

Horizon Global Summit 2025

The grand opening of GHQ and Fleet Space’s advanced manufacturing facility was Fleet Space’s inaugural Horizon Global Summit, convening global leaders in space, resources, and technology to chart the future of exploration on Earth and beyond. The summit welcomed celebrated explorer Tim Jarvis AM and visionaries from BHP, Maaden, Koloma, Odyssey Space, F1 Academy, Robinson Aerospace, Deadly Science, among many others, zooming in on key challenges and opportunities for exploration today and what’s around the corner tomorrow.

Global Collaboration & Off-World Science

Alongside global space leaders and leading research institutes – such as NASA , Stanford University’s Mineral-X and MIT Media Lab’s Space Exploration Initiative – Fleet Space’s GHQ will also scale its ability to advance the science and technology needed to unlock the next chapter of exploration missions on Earth, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. From rapid subsurface sensing on the Moon, 3D imaging Earth’s largest lava tubes, building geophysics deployable with TRIDENT-like drills in lunar and Martian environments, or surveying the near-Earth asteroid, Apophis – Fleet Space is building a foundation for a sustainable space economy from the heart of South Australia.

Earth, Moon, Mars: The Next Era of Exploration

Closing a A$150M Series D funding round with a valuation of A$800M, Fleet Space has grown from a local start-up to a global leader in space and mineral exploration technologies within a decade. Its ExoSphere platform, powered by space technology, agile geoscience and AI, is already used by over 50 of the world’s largest mining companies to accelerate the discovery of energy transition minerals while reducing environmental impact at scale. With the opening of GHQ and launch of its inaugural Horizon Global Summit, Fleet Space is setting a bold agenda for the next century of exploration on Earth, the Moon, and Mars.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space, Australia’s most valuable space exploration company (A$800M valuation), is transforming data-driven mineral discovery, development, and management with its vertically integrated platform, ExoSphere. Unifying Fleet Space’s satellites, real-time geophysical surveys, compute, and AI into a single workflow, ExoSphere’s agile geoscience solutions are used by the world’s largest mining companies like Rio Tinto, Barrick, Gold Fields, and Maaden globally. On Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 2, Fleet Space will deploy the lunar variant of ExoSphere – called SPIDER – to survey the Moon’s subsurface. In December 2024, Fleet Space closed a A$150M Series D to fuel the company’s global expansion and accelerate the development of ExoSphere. For its breakthroughs delivered to the global resources industry, ExoSphere was named Innovation of the Year at the Mining Technology Excellence Awards 2025. Learn more at fleetspace.com .



Fleet Space 5,300m2+ Global Headquarters & Space Tech Hyperfactory



SPIDER: Australia’s first seismic tech to be deployed on the Moon during Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 2.



GHQ Ribbon Cutting – Brenton Cox, Managing Director, Adelaide Airport | Michael Brown MP, Assistant Minister for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Economy, Defence and Space Industries | Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder & CEO, Fleet Space | Matt Pearson, Co-Founder & Chief Exploration Officer



Fleet Space CEO, Flavia Tata Nardini speaking to students from Fleet Space’s national STEM program.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space_groupshot.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space2.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space_spider.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space_ribbon_cutting.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space_flavia_lander_shot.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/fleet_space_logo.jpg