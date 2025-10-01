Flow with Nature, Care for Animals: Poposoap Brings World Animal Day Spirit to Prime Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This October, Poposoap is uniting two meaningful moments, World Animal Day (October 4) and Prime Day (October 7–8) under one theme: “Flow with Nature, Care for Animals.” With this initiative, the brand aims to highlight its values of sustainability, animal care, and eco-friendly living, while also offering consumers one of its biggest discounts of the year.



Poposoap launches its World Animal Day campaign, themed ‘Flow with Nature, Care for Animals.’

At the heart of the campaign is the #ProtectAnimalsChallenge, which invites everyone to capture and share simple yet touching moments of pets, birds, or wildlife enjoying a water feature. Participants are expected to include the hashtag #SipAndSplash and tag @poposoapsolar in their posts.

For every campaign-related social post, and every order placed on poposoapsolar.com, Poposoap will donate $1 to the Austin Pond Society in support of community pond education and wildlife-friendly living. The challenge ensures participants spread awareness as well as contribute to a greater cause.

Timed with the end of the season, the campaign also aligns with Prime Day, when Poposoap will offer 20% off on Amazon. This marks one of the brand’s most significant promotions of the year, making it easier for families to upgrade their outdoor spaces with sustainable, animal-friendly water features.

Poposoap’s products embody the spirit of this initiative by combining ecological design with ease of use. The 8W Solar-Powered Fountain Kit, one of its bestsellers, is compact and versatile, and works without the need for a pond. Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, it can transform flower pots, wine barrels, or patios into lively water features that attract birds and butterflies, while also offering pets a safe water source. Installation takes less than 10 minutes and requires no tools or wiring.

For those with larger spaces, the 3.5㎡ Flagship Pond Kit provides a complete backyard transformation with a filter pump, waterfall spillway, and ambient lighting, creating a tranquil, eco-friendly pond environment.

Through this dual celebration of World Animal Day and Prime Day, Poposoap is reaffirming its mission to connect sustainability, wellness, and animal care. By encouraging community participation, supporting wildlife-friendly initiatives, and offering accessible backyard innovations, the brand continues to make outdoor spaces not only more beautiful, but also kinder to the creatures that share them.

About Poposoap

Poposoap is a one-stop shop for creating tranquil, sustainable, and animal-friendly garden ponds. Inspired by nature and designed with care, it provides modular water feature solutions that transform ordinary gardens into peaceful oases full of life. Poposoap believes every creature deserves a safe and beautiful space to call home — and every person deserves their own peaceful sanctuary. For more information, visit www.poposoapsolar.com.