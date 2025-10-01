Happitat redefines a new paradigm to become a new destination of happiness, bringing people, nature, and imagination together in one place — the first prototype of Destination Creation on Bangna-Trad Road.

Happitat is strategically located in the heart of Bangna’s new economic center, offering both joy and opportunity. Spanning over 200,000 sq.m., it harmoniously blends nature, technology, and unique experiences, and is gearing up for its grand celebration in April 2026.

Reinforcing its strength as Bangna’s new economic hub, the project has received strong interest from partners and aims for an 85% retail occupancy rate in its first year of operation.

Introducing “The Magical Destination of Happiness,” a one-of-a-kind concept never seen before. The project showcases a multi-layered happiness experience and invests in a Phygital Experience to deliver seamless engagement across both the physical and digital worlds.

For the first time in Thailand, a Happiness Index will be implemented using AI Camera technology to measure customer happiness and satisfaction.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2025 – Happitat, the magical destination of happiness and the new landmark of Bangna, is a project under Axtra Happitat Co., Ltd. Built on the pioneering concept of the “New Destination Paradigm”, Happitat seamlessly integrates people, nature, and imagination into a singular space of learning, leisure, creativity, and celebration. Envisioned as a hub for family activities and premium office spaces, Happitat will be Thailand’s first true destination of its kind—set to attract both domestic and international visitors, drive economic growth in business, lifestyle, and real estate, and strategically connect to the country’s major economic centers.

Mr. Sompong Rungnirattisai, Group Chief Retail Business Officer and Group Chief Mall & Property Office CP Axtra Public Company Limited said, “Today, Bangna is emerging as one of Bangkok’s most promising districts, home to over 1.19 million residents and supported by comprehensive infrastructure—expressways, skytrain, and industrial zones. This makes Bangna not only a residential center but also an essential economic hub. Happitat stems from our vision to create a true Destination of Happiness for Thailand. As the pioneer of The Magical Destination of Happiness, it will become a new hub for families and communities in Bangna, a district of immense potential and a gateway to the Eastern Economic Corridor. We believe that a great destination not only attracts people, but also connects the economy, society, culture, and quality of life—just like world-class urban developments. We are confident that Thailand, especially Bangkok and the Bangna district, is moving along the same path.”

“With our long-standing experience in the retail business, we aim to go further—not merely selling products but creating a new S-curve for the retail industry. Through the Happitat project, our goal is to bring a new dimension of happiness to the community, positioning it as a Smart & Happy Community Center and shaping it into a Destination of the Future—one that fulfills people’s lives through happiness, relationships, and connection with nature, ultimately fostering lasting well-being. In addition, we will leverage our expertise as the country’s leading hypermarket operator to curate only the finest products for consumers, while preparing to launch a new concept marketplace that brings together high-quality goods carefully sourced from leading producers both in Thailand and abroad.

Happitat is also driven by a team of experts in Destination Creation and Experiential Marketing, dedicated to designing and delivering unique and distinctive experiences. We are confident that Happitat will become a powerful economic engine for the Bangna district, reinforcing its growth as a major hub.” Mr. Sompong Added

Mr. Visit Udomkitchote, Executive Vice President of Happitat, said, “The highlight of Happitat is its Destination of Happiness, comprising 3 buildings with distinct concepts that are harmoniously interconnected. Inspired by nature, the architecture and interior design bring this vision to life, offering visitors experiences that are both close to nature and enriched with imagination. For the architectural and building design, We have engaged Foster + Partners, one of the world’s leading design firms, in collaboration with F&P (Thailand) Co., Ltd., to serve as design, master planning, and architectural consultants for the project. Their expertise ensures that our buildings embody cutting-edge standards while aligning with principles of sustainability. On the interior, visitors will experience spaces inspired by the beauty of nature, with each floor offering a unique design. This vision has been masterfully crafted in collaboration with BUG Studio, creating a truly seamless blend of creativity and wonder.

Another defining feature of Happitat is its Journey & Experience Design, developed together with Mr. Bill Coan, the visionary behind world-renowned theme park planning. As Happitat’s Journey Designer, he ensures that every part of Happitat truly delivers happiness to everyone. From the moment visitors arrive, they will encounter an atmosphere and vibe unlike anywhere else. At opening, we target 85% rental occupancy rate in its first year of operation, with the official launch scheduled for April 2026. With its prime location and unique offerings, Happitat expects to welcome no fewer than 19 million visitors annually comprising 60% families, 30% working professionals, and 10% active young-old (YOLD).” Mr. Visit added.

Happitat is a landmark project under Axtra Happitat Co., Ltd., covering more than 200,000 sq.m., the development features 3 iconic buildings.

1. Bloominas – A premium community of lifestyle, destination of happiness, featuring unique retail and dining concepts, along with a new marketplace of quality products carefully sourced from leading producers in Thailand and abroad.

Fashion & Lifestyle / Dining & Cafe: From Pocket Gardens to Rooftop Restaurants.

From Pocket Gardens to Rooftop Restaurants. Health & Wellness: Introducing Wellbe Fitness, an international fitness and wellness brand debuting in Thailand, with an all-new holistic wellness concept designed for the entire family.

Introducing Wellbe Fitness, an international fitness and wellness brand debuting in Thailand, with an all-new holistic wellness concept designed for the entire family. Grand Stairs Digital Screen: A world-class immersive digital landmark showcasing global content on a spectacular scale.



2. Wonderwild – Places for Families, envisioned as a “ultimate destination for family activities”, combining educational play spaces for children, creative workshops, premium office space, and a vibrant Lotus’s Eatery. Key highlights include:

Whimsical Market: A fantasy landmark of happiness, highlighted by a three-story-tall tree, illuminated with light, color, and sound, and adorned with moving sculptures that feel alive, evoking the wonder of a theme park.

A fantasy landmark of happiness, highlighted by a three-story-tall tree, illuminated with light, color, and sound, and adorned with moving sculptures that feel alive, evoking the wonder of a theme park. Daily Delicious: A Michelin-level food hall featuring curated restaurants that cater to all generations.

A Michelin-level food hall featuring curated restaurants that cater to all generations. Family Play Time: A sky-high playground and creative activity space for joyful family moments.

A sky-high playground and creative activity space for joyful family moments. Edutainment Zone: The largest and most advanced edutainment center in Bangna, offering workshops, skill-enhancement programs, and interactive learning activities for both children and adults, in classrooms and outdoor natural spaces.

The largest and most advanced edutainment center in Bangna, offering workshops, skill-enhancement programs, and interactive learning activities for both children and adults, in classrooms and outdoor natural spaces. The Hilltop Offices – The Premium Office with Nature View: A 10-floor office tower (floors 6–15) designed to global standards, balancing workplace well-being with natural surroundings, certified to LEED Gold and WELL Gold standards.



3. Festie Town – Happening Space for All, a center of celebration and entertainment, offering year-round events, live performances, exhibitions, and showcases, ensuring every day feels like a festival of happiness. The semi-outdoor design welcomes natural light and features Duplex and Triplex flagship stores that highlight each brand’s unique identity. Highlights include:

Lumis Theater Hall: A performance hall with a capacity of up to 400 people, designed for theatrical productions, live shows, events, conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and special celebrations.

A performance hall with a capacity of up to 400 people, designed for theatrical productions, live shows, events, conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and special celebrations. Signature Retail Concepts: Including bookstores, floral shops, cafes, dining venues ranging from quick dine-in options to a Rooftop Urban Farm.

Including bookstores, floral shops, cafes, dining venues ranging from quick dine-in options to a Rooftop Urban Farm. Lotus’s Prive’ Lifestyle Supermarket alongside a 7-11 convenience store.

Pet Destination: A comprehensive premium pet hub offering healthcare services, wellness, and lifestyle products for beloved companions.

“Beyond being The Magical Destination of Happiness, where every element is purposefully designed to create experiences for people of all ages, the activities at Happitat are envisioned as ‘Together Activities’—moments that families can truly enjoy side by side. Moreover, the fun and excitement are not limited to the physical layer alone. Happitat integrates a Multi-Layer of Happiness, offering visitors new discoveries across both the real and virtual worlds through phygital gamification, including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and AI Assistance.

Happitat is also the first project in Thailand to adopt happiness as its KPI. Here, happiness is not viewed as an abstract idea, but as something tangible. Using AI Camera technology, we apply a Happiness Index that measures visitors’ smiles as indicators of emotion, satisfaction, and feedback. These insights are then analyzed and transformed into meaningful data to benefit our partners and customers, helping us continuously enhance our services and elevate Happitat into a destination that delivers greater joy and unforgettable experiences. At Happitat, the magic of happiness comes to life every day.” Mr. Visit concluded.

For more information, please visit https://www.happitatthailand.com/th For leasing inquiries from tenants, retailers, or organizations, please contact: contact@happitatthailand.com

