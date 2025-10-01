Higgs Korea Accelerates Entry into Japanese Market with Its Flagship GRIPBANK Brand, Setting New Travel Essential Trends with Portable Chargers

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Higgs Korea, a consistent leader in mobile accessories and small electronics on Korea’s KakaoTalk Gift platform, is ramping up the entry of its flagship brand, GRIPBANK, into the Japanese market. Recently added to Japan’s Qoo10 shopping platform and launching local SNS campaigns, Higgs Korea introduces unique designs and lifestyle aesthetics, aiming to inspire new travel essentials among Japanese consumers.



Gripbank

Moving beyond simple chargers and electric heaters, Higgs Korea champions the concept of “portable chargers as fashion,” pioneering the domestic market for lifestyle accessories and compact electronics. Whereas most portable devices have focused heavily on functionality, Higgs Korea relies on differentiated designs, developed by its in-house design center, to continually introduce products such as GRIPBANK portable chargers that stand out from the crowd.

Since the early 2020s, Higgs Korea has maintained the top spot in mobile accessories and small electronics sold through KakaoTalk Gift. Its playful characters and stylish color variations consistently capture the tastes of the MZ generation, securing their status as must-have travel companions. The main lineup covers GRIPBANK chargers, electric heaters, and other daily lifestyle accessories and practical small devices, earning high marks for blending design, safety, and functionality.

In Japan, the company plans to deepen its reach with MZ and lifestyle-focused consumers, rapidly launching GRIPBANK chargers and limited edition designs through Qoo10 listings and official SNS channels. The brand often sells out instantly online, at home and abroad, and aims to set itself apart from traditional Japanese electronics companies by emphasizing striking design and practicality—solidifying its reputation as a top “travel essential” brand.

A Higgs Korea spokesperson said, “Our portable chargers go beyond simple devices and electric heaters—they have become global travel essentials, reflecting users’ personality and style. Building on our unique designs, creativity, and successful online platform experience, we’re excited to introduce a fresh lifestyle to Japanese consumers.”

GRIPBANK products can be found at https://www.qoo10.jp/shop/gripbank and https://www.instagram.com/gripbank.jp.