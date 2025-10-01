Hilton Petaling Jaya Unveils a New Era of Hospitality

Reimagined hospitality blends local culture, curated experiences, and seamless service for the modern traveller

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hilton Petaling Jaya debuts its revitalized identity as your gateway to discovery, unveiling stylishly renovated rooms, enhanced dining options, and upgraded meeting facilities. This transformation is designed to offer modern travelers seamless connectivity between business, leisure, and authentic local discovery.

“This transformation goes beyond a visual refresh, it redefines how guests experience their stay,” said Andre Gomez (General Manager, Hilton Petaling Jaya). “Every detail, from contemporary room design to multifunctional event spaces, reflects Hilton’s dedication to delivering world-class hospitality while staying relevant to the needs of modern travelers.

Accommodations

The transformation introduces 547 redesigned rooms and suites that showcase contemporary elegance infused with subtle Malaysian touches. Shared spaces, including airy lounges and the Executive Lounge, now feature intuitive layouts and productivity pods, offering a natural flow for both social connection and quiet work.

Meetings & Events

With 1,748 sqm of flexible event space, Hilton Petaling Jaya introduces purpose-built features that foster collaboration and creativity. The column-free Kristal Ballroom accommodates up to 1,000 guests, complemented by 20 modern meeting rooms equipped with cutting-edge A/V technology and wireless casting. Hilton’s “Meet with Purpose” packages prioritize energy and sustainability through mindful breaks, carbon-neutral options via Hilton’s partnership with ClimeCo, and locally inspired “Discovery Breaks” such as coffee tastings and cultural mini-workshops.

Food & Beverage

Dining at Hilton Petaling Jaya celebrates culinary offerings across a rich tapestry of flavors. Guests can indulge in authentic Cantonese delicacies at Toh Yuen, savor traditional Japanese dishes at Genji, or experience local heritage at Paya Serai, the hotel’s signature Malaysian dining destination. For elevated evenings, Rye offers an intimate whiskey-led experience, while Drip café provides artisanal coffee and pastries in a relaxed setting.