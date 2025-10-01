KLN Announces Strategic Executive Appointments to Accelerate Global Transformation

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLN Logistics Group Limited (“KLN”; Stock Code 0636.HK) announced two strategic appointments to its Global Management Board, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating global expansion and operational excellence.

Wong Siew Loong has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of KLN. He takes on this expanded leadership role less than a year after joining KLN as Chief Commercial Officer in November 2024. As COO, he will oversee KLN’s global business operations, focusing on financial and resource efficiency, and spearheading initiatives that drive the company’s growth, scalability, and strategic transformation.

Prior to joining KLN, Siew Loong served as President of the Asia Pacific region at Kuehne+Nagel, based in Singapore. With over 25 years of international experience in the global transportation and logistics industry, he brings a strong track record of leadership and innovation.

Samuel Lau has been appointed Managing Director – Integrated Logistics. A KLN veteran since 2000, Samuel has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s logistics operations across Asia. In his new capacity, he will lead KLN’s integrated logistics business globally, leveraging his deep industry expertise to expand the company’s capabilities and reach.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, commented, “These appointments reflect our confidence in Siew Loong and Samuel’s exceptional leadership. With Siew Loong’s extensive international experience and strategic acumen, and Samuel’s deep operational expertise and long-standing commitment to KLN, we are strengthening our leadership team to support our next phase of growth. Their expanded roles will be critical in driving our transformation into a global logistics powerhouse.”

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.