KuCoin CEO BC Wong and Adam Scott Debut at TOKEN2049, Swing into a New Era of Trust in Crypto

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, hosted an engaging fireside chat at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, featuring CEO BC Wong and newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott. Moderated by Alicia Kao, the discussion explored the unexpected synergies between professional golf and the crypto industry, emphasizing the core values of trust, precision, and resilience that drive success in both fields. The event highlighted its new brand slogan: “Trust First. Trade Next. Trust Is the Currency We Trade In.”

Trust, precision, and resilience have been key attributes Scott has emphasized throughout his career at the highest level of the sport.

“Golf is both a physical and a mental challenge, especially in high-pressure moments. Trusting in your preparation allows a golfer to execute with complete confidence.”

He also highlighted the importance of resilience.

“Setbacks are part of the game, especially with so many variables outside of your control. The ability to adapt to every challenge is essential, both on and off the course.”

Scott further explained the importance of trust: “When we first started talking about the partnership, trust was a big factor for both of us. It was really about finding those common values and common ground that we could both build on.”

BC Wong went on to stress the benefits that mastering these skills yields when it comes to cryptocurrency, concluding that “Trust draws users in, precision keeps operations smooth, and resilience ensures longevity, all of which help to build a loyal community in the competitive crypto space.” From there, the KuCoin CEO segued into a summary of the exchange’s $2 Billion Trust Project that launched at TOKEN2049 in Dubai five months earlier, which includes attaining new global licences and compliant entities to fuel global expansion.

In addition to outlining the reasons that drew him to KuCoin and accepting the role as its first global brand ambassador, Adam Scott spoke warmly about Singapore and his fond experiences of playing its leading courses. The Australian pro golfer, who is a former world number one, is a regular fixture on the PGA Tour and famously won the 2013 Masters Tournament.

KuCoin’s decision to appoint Scott as ambassador aligns with its goal of reshaping perceptions of the crypto industry and the exchange itself, with an emphasis on long-term growth and sustainability. Upon being confirmed in the role in September 2025, Scott stated: “I firmly believe that cryptocurrency will play an important role in the future of finance, and I am personally interested in how it empowers people worldwide.”

At TOKEN2049, he doubled down on that message, claiming to have “always been fascinated by technology and the way it shapes our future,” venturing that “Crypto gives people more freedom and empowerment than traditional finance ever could. That’s why I feel connected with KuCoin.”

KuCoin CEO BC Wong outlined the company’s near-term roadmap, including the expansion of KuMining, a next-generation cloud mining platform, which recently completed its first sale. He also introduced Kia, a new AI product expected to launch in the coming days. In addition, KuCoin is pursuing regulatory licenses in further jurisdictions.

The fireside chat concluded with BC Wong unveiling KuCoin’s new slogan, inspired by the qualities that he had earlier been discussing with Adam Scott: “Trust First. Trade Next.”

