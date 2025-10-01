MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL (MHTC) WELCOMES SURIAGHANDI SUPPIAH AS NEW CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Minister of Health, Y.B. Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad today announced that the selection and evaluation process of finding MHTC new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is officially concluded with the appointment of Encik Suriaghandi Suppiah effective 29 September 2025.

Suriaghandi’s career is marked by his ability to lead transformation initiatives, strengthen operations, and drive sustainable growth across diverse sectors. Most recently, he has served as Healthcare Advisor to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), where he played a pivotal role in shaping EPF’s Healthcare Investment Strategy. In addition, as a Board Member of the National Sports Council, he led significant reforms and was instrumental in launching the Olympic Sports Development Program.

Suriaghandi’s leadership journey spans several senior roles, including Group Chief Operating Officer at KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Consultant at Vamed Healthcare Services, and Director of Property Management at Savills Malaysia. His impactful contributions also extend to Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Parkway Group Healthcare, where he championed strategic investments, business expansion, and organizational transformation.

Welcoming his appointment, YB Minister of Health, Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, stated: “Malaysia’s healthcare ecosystem continues to grow in strength, both domestically and internationally. With the upcoming Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026), we are committed to positioning the nation as a global leader in healthcare tourism destination. His leadership at MHTC will strengthen our efforts to expand access, attract international patients, and enhance Malaysia’s reputation as a trusted destination for quality and affordable healthcare.”

In his new role, Suriaghandi Suppiah is expected to lead the next phase of MHTC’s mission in strengthening Malaysia’s position as the world’s leading healthcare travel destination, while upholding the highest standards of care, accessibility, and value for patients globally.

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation’s first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia’s world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry’s significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.mhtc.org.my/