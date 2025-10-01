MD Logistics Makes Largest Indiana Business Location Fully cGMP-compliant

– Total Area of 37,000m2, Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics Capacity –

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MD Logistics LLC (hereinafter “MD Logistics”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., completed renovation of the South Area of its largest logistics base in Plainfield, in the U.S. state of Indiana in July. As a result, the entire facility, with a total area of approximately 37,000m2, will begin operating as a cGMP*-compliant facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products.

Logo:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Warehouse exterior: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n8IOeQZdt0pV4zlIaYatT1TNY0hVLABT/view?usp=drive_link

Interior view of South Area warehouse: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16QPaU-lUwm0Y8Wb_zhx4vmfWIpm-eKpr/view?usp=drive_link

Indiana is a critical Midwest logistics hub in the United States and home to many pharmaceutical and life science companies. Demand for temperature-controlled, cGMP-compliant logistics facilities has grown rapidly in recent years, and MD Logistics has responded with a phased renovation of its facilities.

In September 2024, the North Area (approx. 18,500m2) of the same location was refurbished to make it a cGMP-compliant facility dedicated to pharmaceuticals offering two temperature zones: a constant-temperature zone (15-25C) and a refrigerated zone (2-8C). With the recent renovation of the South Area (approx. 18,500m2), the entire facility can now operate as a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse.

The South Area renovation has created a constant-temperature area (15-25C) that provides an optimal storage environment for ensuring the quality of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and other health-related products. This will enable MD Logistics to respond flexibly to demand from new customers as well as existing ones, and to meet the needs of the expanding life science and pharmaceutical industries.

The NX Group will continue supporting customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform with the aim of contributing to human health around the world.

Profile of warehouse

Location: 700 Perry Rd., Plainfield, IN 46168

Total area: 37,000m2

Supported temperature ranges: 2-8C / 15-25C (two temperature ranges)

Principal equipment: Constant-temperature warehouse, refrigerated warehouse, temperature monitoring system, surveillance cameras, access control, generators

*cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice): regulatory standards for the manufacture and quality control of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in the United States

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link