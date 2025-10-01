Mingteng International Corporation Inc. Announces Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

WUXI, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Mingteng International”) (Nasdaq: MTEN), an automotive mold developer and supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Yingkai Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mingteng International, remarked, “In the first half of fiscal year 2025, we adopted a balanced and agile strategy to navigate market volatility and emerging trends. This included expanding our operations of machining services to diversify our revenue streams, while maintaining relationships with our long-term customers and expanding further in the mold market. Revenue from mold production grew steadily by 9.7%, while our machining services segment maintained the momentum with a 39.1% increase in revenue and a 19.0% rise in gross profit. This reinforced the machining service’s position as our second-largest revenue contributor and helped drive total revenue growth of 13.2%, despite challenging industry conditions.”

With greater production capacity and a stronger workforce, we are now better positioned to pursue complex, customized, and longer-cycle products that command premium pricing and open new opportunities for value-added services. We expect this enhanced productivity to further strengthen our competitive edge in an increasingly competitive environment.

At the same time, we have continued to invest in advancing our technologies. Our research and development (R&D) spending rose 42.1%, underscoring our long-term commitment to innovation as a core pillar of our business.

Looking ahead, we believe our current strategy, combined with our focus on innovation, will continue to provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth and value creation, even in a macro environment shaped by both headwinds and tailwinds.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Total revenue was $5.26 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 13.2% from $4.65 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit was $1.47 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.65 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 27.9% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 35.5% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.36 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.27 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.05 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $5.26 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 13.2% from $4.65 million for the same period of last year. After consideration of the impact of rising exchange rates, total revenue increased by 14.5% or $4.8 million in RMB base currency.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 ($ millions) Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin Revenue Cost of Revenue Gross Margin Mold production 3.63 2.70 25.6 % 3.31 2.19 33.8 % Mold repair 0.49 0.22 56.2 % 0.52 0.21 59.9 % Machining services 1.14 0.87 23.1 % 0.82 0.60 27.0 % Total 5.26 3.79 27.9 % 4.65 3.00 35.5 %

Revenue from mold production was $3.63 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 9.7% from $3.31 million for the same period of last year. This indicates that Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. (“Wuxi Mingteng Mould”) maintains long-term relationships with major customers and continues to open up the mold market in fiscal year 2025.

Revenue from mold repair was $0.49 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 5.2% from $0.52 million for the same period of last year. The decrease is attributable to an economic downturn in the market, compelling the Company to maintain its business by reducing prices.

Revenue from machining services was $1.14 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 39.1% from $0.82 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly attributed to the Company’s commencement of a new machining business operation, which requires the supply of raw materials. The complexity of this operation contributed to an increase in revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $3.79 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 26.7% from $3.00 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in outside processing services, labor cost and manufacturing costs.

The reasons for the cost increase much more than revenue are as follows:

Firstly, the increase in material costs. Due to the change in the sales model for machining services for the first half of fiscal year 2025, the Company now provides the processing materials, which has resulted in an additional material cost of $163,642 compared for the same period of last year.

Secondly, the headcount of production workers increased from 124 to 136 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with the average monthly wage also rising by $124 per person. Labor costs have increased overall $112,089 compared for the same period of last year.

Lastly, the customized nature of the products led to more complex manufacturing techniques, which extended the processing time and consequently increased direct processing costs by $493,423 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $1.47 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 11.1% from $1.65 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 27.9% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 35.5% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for mold production, mold repair and machining services were 25.6%, 56.2%, and 23.1%, respectively, for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 33.8%, 59.9%, and 27.0%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1.47 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 23.9% from $1.93 million for the same period of last year.

Selling expenses were $53,764 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 57.2% from $125,535 for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower promotion and publicity expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.00 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 33.7% from $1.51 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of consulting and professional fee for the first half of fiscal year 2025 by $0.63 million compared with the same period of last year. The Company paid large amount of consulting and professional fees for the Initial Public Offering(“IPO”) in April 2024, while such decrease was partially offset by the increase in the staff costs by $0.09 million due to the increased number of employees.

Research and development expenses were $409,623 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 42.1% from $288,182 for the same period of last year. The increase is mainly attributable to, a) increase in labor expenses by $118,914 for the first half of fiscal year 2025 due to the increased number of employees involved in R&D work and the increase in average salary; b) increase in the depreciation expense increased by $1,365 for the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared with the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.36 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.27 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.05 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.76 million, compared to $2.08 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.23 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.66 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.30 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.16 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.19 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $4.15 million for the same period of last year.

MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,755,205 $ 2,080,715 Accounts receivable, net 3,939,213 4,171,809 Other receivables-bank acceptance notes 1,703,662 971,044 Advances to suppliers 81,794 122,456 Other receivables 15,692 15,690 Inventories, net 1,485,361 1,183,572 Contract costs, net 38,923 96,656 Total current assets 9,019,850 8,641,942 Non-current Assets Property and equipment, net 3,708,784 3,857,200 Intangible assets 55,630 67,710 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 32,016 38,133 Long-term investments, net – 1,356,618 Total non-current assets 3,796,430 5,319,661 Total Assets $ 12,816,280 $ 13,961,603 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term loans $ 1,396,921 $ 1,391,130 Accounts payable 1,214,284 1,276,419 Other payables and other current liabilities 2,269,998 1,829,642 Advances from customers 302,507 515,650 Amounts due to related parties 249,338 240,166 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,297 13,006 Total current liabilities 5,446,345 5,266,013 Non-current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 228,989 221,551 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 13,784 20,408 Total non-current liabilities 242,773 241,959 Total liabilities 5,689,118 5,507,972 Shareholders’ Equity: Ordinary shares (Par value US$0.00001 per share, 5,000,000,000

shares authorized, 6,839,600 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 68 68 Additional paid-in capital 7,620,339 7,620,339 Statutory reserves 465,572 465,572 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (569,562) 787,211 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (389,255) (419,559) Total shareholders’ equity 7,127,162 8,453,631 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 12,816,280 $ 13,961,603

MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 5,261,469 $ 4,646,389 Cost of revenues (3,793,049) (2,994,601) Gross profit 1,468,420 1,651,788 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (53,764) (125,535) General and administrative expenses (1,003,686) (1,512,909) Research and development expenses (409,623) (288,182) Total operating expenses (1,467,073) (1,926,626) Income (loss) from operations 1,347 (274,838) Other income (expenses): Government subsidies 64,728 – Interest income 688 579 Interest expense (22,518) (15,749) Other-than-temporary impairment (1,356,618) – Other income, net 16,812 16,618 Total other (expenses) income, net (1,296,908) 1,448 Loss before income taxes (1,295,561) (273,390) Income tax (expenses) benefit (61,212) 7,548 Net loss $ (1,356,773) $ (265,842) Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (1,356,773) $ (265,842) Foreign currency translation loss 30,304 (12,400) Total comprehensive loss $ (1,326,469) $ (278,242) Loss per share – Basic and diluted $ (0.20) $ (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 6,839,600 5,448,846