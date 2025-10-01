ROHM Has Developed New Smart Switches Optimized for Zonal Controllers

– Accelerating Automotive Electrification through High-capacitance Load-driving Capability –

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed six new high-side smart switches (intelligent power devices, or IPDs for short) in the BV1HBxxxEFJ series (BV1HB008EFJ-C, BV1HB012EFJ-C, BV1HB020EFJ-C, BV1HB040EFJ-C, BV1HB090EFJ-C, BV1HB180EFJ-C) with highly accurate current-sensing capability and ON resistances from 9 milliohms to 180 milliohms. They are ideal for protecting loads and subsystems from abnormalities such as overcurrent, overvoltage and overtemperature, ensuring reliable operation and safeguarding sensitive components in automotive lighting as well as in body control such as door locks and power windows. Extensive diagnostic capabilities, e.g., open load and reverse battery detection, further enhance safety and reliability.

Figures: Product features: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509185429/_prw_PI1fl_9c568Q9V.jpg

Zonal controllers must each manage a large number of loads, but conventional smart switches often lack the drive capability required for high-capacitance loads. The new products feature exceptional high-capacitance load-driving capability, maximizing performance at the critical interface between zonal controllers and output loads (including various ECUs). Leveraging proprietary cutting-edge process technology makes it possible to achieve both low ON resistance and high inductive energy clamp — two characteristics typically involving a trade-off. The result is a well-balanced integration of three key performance metrics: drive capability, ON resistance and energy tolerance. This enhances system design safety, efficiency and reliability. The devices also incorporate a best-in-class (*) high-precision current-sensing function (+/-5%) that provides effective protection for harnesses connected to output loads. At the same time, the compact, high heat dissipation HTSOP-J8 package ensures excellent design versatility.

(*) ROHM study on high-side smart switches — October 1, 2025

Figures: Performance comparison: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509185429/_prw_PI2fl_Ma797vzd.jpg

Figures: Key product characteristics: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509185429/_prw_PI5fl_h2S0Juf5.jpg

Release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2025-09-30_news_ipd&defaultGroupId=false

BV1HBxxxEFJ series: https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/ipds?page=1&PS_IPDType=High%20side%20switches&PS_Generation=GEN3#parametricSearch

Application examples:

Body applications, powertrain/inverter systems, other switch-related circuits

Online sales information:

Sales launch: Now

Distributors: DigiKey, Mouser, Farnell

The products will be offered at other online distributors.

Applicable part No.:

BV1HB008EFJ-CE2, BV1HB012EFJ-CE2, BV1HB020EFJ-CE2, BV1HB040EFJ-CE2, BV1HB090EFJ-CE2, BV1HB180EFJ-CE2

Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202509185429-O2-m139nTVm.pdf

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202509185429-O1-zWSTGvAk.pdf

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509185429/_prw_PI4fl_KIMo5ny6.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/