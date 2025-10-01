SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 Announces Finalists, Highlighting the Country’s Most Innovative Marketing Campaigns

BANGKOK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global, the leading global trade association for marketers, today announced the official shortlist for the SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 awards. The list features the finalists of the nation’s most impactful and creative marketing campaigns, selected from a competitive pool of entries that demonstrate a commitment to innovation and measurable business results.



SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 Finalists Announced!

The SMARTIES™ Awards are the world’s premier awards program for modern marketing, hosted by MMA Global to recognize excellence in the field. This year’s shortlist represents a broad spectrum of industries and campaigns that effectively leveraged technology, data, and bold creative strategies to drive real business growth. The nominated work showcases how Thailand’s marketing community is pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence on a global scale.

“We are incredibly impressed by the quality and ambition of this year’s submissions,” said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. “The campaigns on this shortlist aren’t just creative. They’re effective. They show a deep understanding of consumer behavior, a courageous willingness to experiment, and a clear focus on achieving tangible business outcomes.”

The selection process was guided by a diverse and distinguished jury panel of industry leaders and experts from across Thailand. These seasoned professionals dedicated their time and expertise to a rigorous, multi-stage review process to identify the most deserving campaigns. The jury’s dedication ensured that the shortlist reflects not only creativity but also strategic thinking, execution brilliance, and measurable impact.

MMA Global extends a heartfelt thank you to all the brands, agencies, and marketers who submitted their campaigns. Their participation and commitment to excellence are what make the SMARTIES™ Awards the most prestigious recognition in the industry.

Beyond the trophy, SMARTIES™ winners receive industry recognition on a global scale. Winning campaigns will be added to WARC 100’s ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for media, as well as RECMA’s global scoring of media agencies. Additionally, they will be featured in the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, which showcases the best in marketing from around the world.

The winners of the SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 will be announced at the highly anticipated Gala Night on November 3, 2025. The ceremony will take place at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, starting at 6:00 PM. This celebratory event provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to network, celebrate their achievements, and honor the campaigns that have made the most significant impact over the past year.

Tickets for the Gala Night can be reserved here.

The full shortlist is available for public viewing here.

Join us as we celebrate the best in modern marketing and recognize the bold ideas that are moving our industry forward.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.