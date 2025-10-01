SNP Group Appoints Jelita Kamal as Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific

SNP creates new COO role to scale growth and operations across Asia Pacific

Seasoned leader Jelita Kamal appointed to drive strategy, execution, and revenue

Move reflects SNP’s expansion and commitment to customers and partners in the region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2025 – SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, has appointed Jelita Kamal as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia Pacific, underscoring the company’s ambition to capture growing demand for digital transformation in the region and to accelerate its growth in Asia Pacific, one of the company’s most dynamic markets with offices in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and China. By strengthening operational excellence, standardizing processes, and driving rigorous execution discipline, the role ensures that SNP can scale effectively across diverse countries in the region.

Based in Singapore, Kamal will oversee go-to-market strategy, demand management, and sales operations across Asia Pacific and Japan. She will carry direct revenue accountability while driving operational discipline and building scalable processes to sustain long-term growth. Kamal will report to Phillip Miltiades, President and Managing Director, SNP JAPAC.

“Jelita’s appointment marks an important step in strengthening our ability to execute with consistency across Asia Pacific,” said Phillip Miltiades. “Her leadership and experience will be instrumental in deepening customer value and supporting our teams and partners to achieve greater success.”

Kamal joins SNP with more than two decades of leadership experience in the enterprise technology sector across Asia Pacific, including senior roles at SAP and most recently at Salesforce, where she served as General Manager for Professional Services across ASEAN, Taiwan and Greater China. At SAP, she held responsibilities spanning APJ System Integrator & Strategic Initiatives, Southeast Asia Services Sales, and General Manager for Professional Services in Singapore and the Philippines. Commenting on her appointment, Kamal said: “I am excited to join SNP Group at such a pivotal time of transformation and growth. I look forward to working with our teams, customers, and partners across Asia Pacific to build scalable operations and deliver outcomes that help organizations unlock their full potential.”

SNP is targeting a threefold increase in its Asia Pacific business within the next three years. With Kamal stepping into the newly created COO role, the company is sharpening its focus on disciplined execution and scalable operations to turn this ambition into measurable success for customers and partners across the region.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254,8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com