SweetNight Expands Product Line with Flagship Twilight Hybrid Mattress

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Premium mattress brand SweetNight has officially launched its flagship product, the Twilight Hybrid Mattress, across both online and offline channels. Designed to ensure a breathable sleep experience with a balance of comfort and ergonomic support, the Twilight Hybrid Mattress reflects SweetNight’s commitment to making high-quality sleep solutions more accessible to everyone.



SweetNight Twilight Hybrid Mattress

Guided by the vision “Everyone deserves a Sweet Night,” SweetNight is dedicated to creating sleep products that combine advanced technology with thoughtful design. Each mattress, backed by a 10-year warranty, is crafted to provide an ideal blend of comfort, support, and durability, enabling sleepers to relax and feel rejuvenated the following day.

With a scientifically engineered, multi-layer hybrid design, the new SweetNight Twilight Hybrid Mattress provides tailored support and adaptive comfort for sleepers of all styles. The top layer is made with soft, breathable knitted fabric that is OEKO-TEX® certified, ensuring both comfort and safety. Inside, layers of Cooling Gel Memory Foam conform closely to the body’s curves while help regulating temperatures to prevent nighttime overheating. All foams are CertiPUR-US® certified, guaranteeing materials that are safe and environmentally responsible. Additional breathable comfort foam and high-density support foam enhance the balance between cushioning and resilience, while also improving long-term durability.

At the core, an individual pocket spring system responds independently to different areas of the body, providing precise spinal support and maintaining natural alignment. This system also minimizes motion transfer, helping minimize disturbances throughout the night. A high-density foam base further reinforces stability and durability, while the coil structure promotes air circulation for enhanced breathability.

In addition, the mattress is topped with a luxurious pillow-top layer, which adds plush comfort to the supportive core beneath and creates a sleep surface that is both soft and restorative. For added convenience, the Twilight Hybrid Mattress is compressed, rolled, and shipped in a compact box for easy delivery and setup at home.

As SweetNight’s flagship innovation, the Twilight Hybrid Mattress exemplifies the brand’s focus on providing consistently comfortable sleep, helping everyone enjoy the SweetNight experience. To celebrate the official launch, SweetNight is offering over 50% savings throughout October across its sales channels. Customers can explore the Twilight Hybrid Mattress online through SweetNight’s e-commerce platforms or visit selected retail outlets to experience the comfort in person.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a global mattress and sleep solutions brand dedicated to providing quality products that ensure deep, rejuvenating rest. With a focus on comfort, technology, and customer trust, SweetNight’s mission is to help everyone achieve restorative sleep every night. The brand’s product portfolio includes hybrid mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and sleep accessories, all designed with certified safe materials and supported by a 10-year warranty.

