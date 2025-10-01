Telix Announces Record-Breaking Presence at EANM 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) today announces its record-breaking conference presence with 28 company-related abstract presentations at the 38th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) to be held in Barcelona from 4 – 8 October 2025.

Dr. David N. Cade, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are pleased to showcase our late-stage and next generation development programs and innovations in MedTech at EANM – the largest gathering of nuclear medicine professionals worldwide. Telix presentation highlights include the Phase 3 ProstACT Global trial of TLX591 in mCRPC[1], the IPAX-Linz and IPAX-2 therapeutic trials of TLX101 in glioma, and real-world experience with TLX250-CDx in ccRCC[2]. Telix will host a sponsored symposium on CAIX[3] and FAP[4] targeting theranostics, and abstracts will also be presented from Telix’s pan-tumor programs and its Rhine Pharma subsidiary, whose mission is to expand global access to innovative cancer imaging and therapy.”

As in previous years, Telix will again support the EANM Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Young Investigator Award, in memory of an extraordinary man and an inspiring educator.

Visit booth #78 to explore opportunities for collaboration with Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 gozetotide injection) Telix’s commercial PSMA-PET[5] imaging agent in Europe, our industry-leading theranostic pipeline and medical technologies, including the SENSEI® miniature drop-in gamma probe, QDOSE® dosimetry software and artificial intelligence (AI).

EANM presentation details are as follows (all times CEST):

Sponsored Symposium

Title: From pan-tumor innovation to theranostic precision. Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) case studies

Date & Time: 5-Oct-25, 13:15 – 14:45

Location: Room 116, CCI Barcelona

Chair: A. Italiano, Institut Bergonié (University of Bordeaux) & Gustave Roussy (Villejuif), France

Agenda:

Agnostic approaches in oncology and drug development: setting the stage

A. Italiano

Introduction to FAP and diagnostic applications

Y. Mori, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Medical Faculty and University Hospital Duesseldorf, Germany

FAP-targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy: A Promising Avenue in Radiomolecular Oncology

R. Baum, CURANOSTICUM Wiesbaden-Frankfurt MVZ, Center for Advanced Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, DKD HELIOS Klinik, Wiesbaden, Germany

Clinical Applications of CAIX

D. Oprea-Lager, Department of Medical Imaging, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands

Therapeutic potential of CAIX inhibitors

C. Suárez, Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain

Oral presentations

Title: Investigating FAP binding of the dimeric DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPI) 2 (TLX400) labelled with terbium-161 in ovarian cancer models incorporating the tumor microenvironment[6]Date and Time: 5-Oct-25, 15:10 – 15:20

Presenter: I. Primac, SCK CEN, Mol, Belgium

Abstract #: OP-150

Title: Reactive evaluation – a novel alternative to transfer learning to handle multi-centric variations in prostate cancer cohorts

Date and Time: 6-Oct-25, 09:45 – 09:55

Presenter: L. Papp, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Abstract #: OP-352

Title: Tumor-stroma dynamics define FAP optimum imaging and therapeutic windows in the management of glioblastoma

Date and Time: 6-Oct-25, 16:00 – 16:10

Presenter: A. Bilinska, Bern University Hospital, Bern, Switzerland

Abstract #: OP-417

Title: Synergistic anti-tumor effects of 225Ac-DOTA-girentuximab (TLX252) combined with DNA damage response inhibitors in CAIX-positive renal cancer

Date and Time: 7-Oct-25, 08:10 – 08:20

Presenter: Z. Cao, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and Austin Health, Heidelberg, Australia

Abstract #: OP-516

Title: Integration of spatial analysis and deep learning for enhanced tumor classification in total-body PET/CT imaging: a preliminary study

Date and Time: 7-Oct-25, 08:50 – 09:00

Presenter: D. Han, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Sydney, Australia

Abstract #: OP-529

Title: Combining CAIX-targeted radionuclide therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors: which inhibitor and when?

Date and Time: 7-Oct-25, 09:00 – 09:10

Presenter: S. Kleinendorst, RadboudUMC, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Abstract #: OP-521

Title: ProstACT Global: A Phase 3 study of lutetium (Lu177) rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591) plus standard of care vs standard of care alone in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Date and Time: 7-Oct-25, 15:40 – 15:50

Presenter: J. Piulats, Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain

Abstract #: OP-674

Title: Preliminary assessment of 89Zr-Girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) excretion and radiation protection in ccRCC patients undergoing PET/CT imaging

Date and Time: 7-Oct-25, 17:35 – 17:45

Presenter: A. Piai, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Abstract #: OP-706

Title: IPAX-Linz: Phase 2 study to evaluate safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of carrier-added 131I-IPA (TLX101) in patients with recurrent GBM concomitantly to 2nd line re-irradiation

Date and Time: 8-Oct-25, 08:00 – 08:10

Presenter: J. Pichler, Kepler University Hospital, Linz, Austria

Abstract #: OP-778

Title: Safety of radioligand therapy with 177Lu-FAPi-Dimer (TLX400) with dose escalation in a clinical setting6

Date and Time: 8-Oct-25, 08:10 – 08:20

Presenter: J. Urena Poch, Rostock University Medical Center, Rostock, Germany

Abstract #: OP-779

Title: Immunomodulation of the tumor microenvironment by 225Ac-DOTA-girentuximab (TLX252) in a syngeneic murine tumor mode

Date and Time: 8-Oct-25, 09:10 – 09:20

Presenter: R. Ladjohounlou, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, U.S.

Abstract #: OP-767

Poster presentations

Title: Preclinical development of 161Tb-DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA and comparison with 177Lu-DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA, 161Tb-DOTA-J591 and 177Lu-DOTA-J591 (TLX591)

Presenter: C. Morgat, CHU Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Abstract #: EP-0069

Title: CAIX-targeting for radioimmunotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer

Presenter: A. Ivashkevich, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Melbourne, Australia

Abstract #: EP-0130

Title: Prostate cancer detection with 99mTc-HYNIC-iPSMA SPECT: The Australian experience

Presenter: P. Tually, Spartan First Imaging, Kalgoorlie, Australia

Abstract #: EP-0353

Title: Potential of 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) PET/CT for the routine clinical management of patients with suspicious, unspecified renal lesions (real-world experience)

Presenter: S. Rasul, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Abstract #: EP-0528

Title: Improving clinical management of von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome with 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) PET Imaging (real-world experience)

Presenter: F. Gelardi, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Abstract #: EP-0534

Title: IPAX-2: Phase 1 safety and dose finding study of 131I-IPA (TLX101) plus standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Presenter: J. Pichler, Kepler University Hospital, Linz, Austria

Abstract #: EP-0785

Title: 177Lu-DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA radioligand therapy for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Presenter: Y. Omar, Misr Radiology Center, Cairo, Egypt

Abstract #: EP-0810

Title: Robust self-supervised deep learning reconstruction model for reduced 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) PET scan time

Presenter: C. Pain, Monash Biomedical Imaging, Melbourne, Australia

Abstract #: EP-0978

Title: Preclinical evaluation of DOTAGA.PEG 2 .Glu.(FAPI) 2 , a FAP dimeric inhibitor, for developing theranostic radiotracers in FAP-positive malignancies6

Presenter: N. Kumar, Bern University Hospital, Bern, Switzerland

Abstract #: EPS-013

Title: Intraindividual tumor dosimetry of monomer 90Y-FAPI-46 vs dimer 90Y-DOTAGA-Glu-(FAPI) 2 FAP radioligand therapy of advanced stage solid tumors

Presenter: P. Fragoso Costa, University Hospital Essen, University Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany

Abstract #: EPS-190

Title: Therapeutic potential of DOTAGA.Glu.(FAPI) 2 (TLX400) and DO3A.Glu.(FAPI) 2 with human dosimetry extrapolation for 177-lutetium and 161-terbium6

Presenter: A. Bilinska, Bern University Hospital, Bern, Switzerland

Abstract #: EPS-193

Rhine Pharma presentations

Title: Impact of formulation buffers on the radiolysis and stability of RHN001-Tx (188Re-PSMA)

Date and Time: 6-Oct-25, 10:45 – 10:55

Presenter: S. Mdanda, Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI), Pretoria, South Africa

Abstract #: OP-349

Title: Clinical trial protocol for RHINO trial: Prospective single-center Phase 1/2 study of RHN001-Dx/Tx in men with PSMA-positive prostate cancer post adjuvant androgen deprivation therapy and/or taxane-based chemotherapy

Date and Time: 8-Oct-25, 09:20 – 09:30

Presenter: H. Ndlovu, NuMeRI, Pretoria, South Africa

Abstract #: OP-825

Title: A comparative analysis of normal organ biodistribution and tumor uptake pattern of novel RHN001-Dx (99mTc-PSMA) in correlation with tumor burden and its implications for theranostic use

Date and Time: 8-Oct-25, 11:05 – 11:15

Presenter: S. Martlbauer, University Hospital Dusseldorf, Heinrich-Heine-University Dusseldorf, Dusseldorf, Germany

Abstract #: OP-881

Title: A calibration workflow for accurate quantification of rhenium-188 in RHN001-Tx for theranostic applications

Presenter: M. Qebetu, NuMeRI, Pretoria, South Africa

Abstract #: EP-0942

Title: Quantitative 99mTc-SPECT/CT dosimetry using a CZT gamma camera: Initial clinical experience

Presenter: K. Ramonaheng, NuMeRI, Pretoria, South Africa

Abstract #: EP-1116

Title: Production optimization and quality control testing of RHN001-Tx (188Re-PSMA) per GMP standards

Presenter: S. Sibiya, NuMeRI, Pretoria, South Africa

Abstract #: EP-1200

[1] Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. [2] Clear cell renal cell carcinoma. [3] Carbonic anhydrase IX. [4] Fibroblast activation protein. [5] Imaging of prostate specific membrane antigen. [6] Presentation includes information about a Telix-owned or licensed FAP-targeting theranostic candidate without input or support from Telix.

About Rhine Pharma

Rhine Pharma™ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telix. Its mission is to expand global access to innovative cancer imaging and therapy by leveraging the unique benefits of technetium-99m (99mTc) and rhenium-188 (188Re). Visit www.rhine-pharma.com for further information.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection), Telix’s first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved in multiple markets globally. Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Telix’s osteomyelitis (bone infection) imaging agent, technetium-99m (99mTc) besilesomab, marketed under the brand name Scintimun®, is approved in 32 European countries and Mexico. Telix’s SENSEI® drop-in gamma probe is registered with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and with the FDA and has attained a Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for use in the European Economic Area. Telix’s QDOSE® dosimetry software has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is CE-marked and Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certified for clinical use within the European Union (EU). No other Telix product has received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn.

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix’s product candidates, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix’s sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix’s ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix’s business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks and trade names referenced in this press release are the property of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) or, where applicable, the property of their respective owners. For convenience, trademarks and trade names may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. Such omissions are not intended to indicate any waiver of rights by Telix or the respective owners. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country. Telix does not intend the use or display of any third-party trademarks or trade names to imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from those third parties.

©2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.