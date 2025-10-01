Trintech Appoints David Taylor as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI Leadership in Financial Close

Veteran Executive to Drive Trintech’s AI-First Product Strategy and Innovation

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of David Taylor as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

In his new role, Taylor will drive Trintech’s AI-first product strategy and vision, advancing the innovation and evolution of its AI Financial Close solutions. He will collaborate with customers, partners, product management, and engineering teams to accelerate the development of intelligent automation, predictive insights, and seamless user experiences that empower finance leaders to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in product innovation and organizational transformation, Taylor has held senior leadership roles including Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Product Officer across public, private equity, and venture-backed technology companies. Throughout his career, he has consistently leveraged disruptive technologies such as AI to unlock exponential business value and scale enterprise SaaS businesses.

“David joins the team at a pivotal time as we double down on our AI-first strategy,” said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. “As a qualified accountant with a deep understanding of the Office of Finance, combined with his visionary leadership and proven expertise in applying AI to solve complex business problems, David is uniquely positioned to accelerate our mission. With his guidance, Trintech will continue to help finance teams harness intelligence, automation, and insight like never before — and set the pace for innovation in AI financial close.”

“I am honored to be leading Trintech’s product strategy with an unwavering focus on AI,” said David Taylor, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. “The future of finance lies in intelligence-driven automation and predictive analytics, and I look forward to ensuring Trintech continues to deliver solutions that not only streamline the close but also free up our customers to spend less time reconciling numbers and more time driving the initiatives that matter most to their organizations.”

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

