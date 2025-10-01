WiMi Launches Quantum-Assisted Unsupervised Data Clustering Technology Based on Neural Networks

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced the launch of a disruptive technology—quantum-assisted unsupervised data clustering technology based on neural networks. This technology leverages the powerful capabilities of quantum computing combined with artificial neural networks, particularly the Self-Organizing Map (SOM), to significantly reduce the computational complexity of data clustering tasks, thereby enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data analysis. The introduction of this technology marks another significant breakthrough in the deep integration of machine learning and quantum computing, providing new solutions for large-scale data processing, financial modeling, bioinformatics, and various other fields.

Cluster analysis is one of the core tasks in machine learning, widely applied in fields such as pattern recognition, market analysis, and medical diagnostics. However, traditional unsupervised clustering algorithms (such as K-means, DBSCAN, hierarchical clustering, etc.) often face issues like high computational complexity, slow convergence, and sensitivity to initial conditions. Especially in cases with data-dimensional and large scale, computational costs escalate rapidly, making these methods inefficient for handling ultra-large-scale data.

Neural network methods, such as the Self-Organizing Map (SOM), are a type of unsupervised learning neural network structure that can effectively map high-dimensional data to low-dimensional topological structures and perform clustering. However, the computational complexity of SOM remains high, particularly due to the need for repeated iterative adjustments of neuron weights during the training process, leading to significant consumption of computational resources.

WiMi’s quantum-assisted SOM technology overcomes this bottleneck. By leveraging the acceleration properties of quantum computing, it reduces computation time and energy consumption while maintaining or even improving clustering performance, making unsupervised learning more competitive in large-scale data analysis.

WiMi’s quantum-assisted unsupervised data clustering technology based on neural networks is a hybrid computing approach that combines the Self-Organizing Map (SOM) algorithm of classical artificial neural networks with the advantages of quantum computing to optimize data clustering tasks. The core idea of this technology is to introduce quantum-assisted modules into the SOM computation process to reduce computational complexity, improve clustering efficiency, and minimize resource consumption.

In traditional SOM networks, the clustering process relies on a competitive learning mechanism that determines the Best Matching Unit (BMU) by iteratively calculating the Euclidean distance between samples and neurons, followed by updating the weights of the BMU and its neighborhood to gradually adapt to the data distribution. However, as data scale increases, this method incurs significant computational overhead in high-dimensional spaces, with the efficiency of BMU search and weight adjustment becoming a bottleneck. Therefore, quantum computing is introduced to accelerate key steps, particularly in BMU search and neighborhood updates.

The advantage of quantum computing lies in its parallel computing capabilities and quantum superposition properties, enabling BMU search to be completed in a shorter time. Specifically, WiMi’s approach utilizes quantum amplitude estimation algorithms to accelerate the computation of distances between sample points and all neurons, thereby quickly identifying the optimal BMU. While classical SOM requires distance calculations for all neurons, the quantum-assisted method reduces the number of queries through quantum search algorithms (such as Grover’s search), enhancing computational speed. Additionally, leveraging the probability distribution of quantum states allows for effective adjustment of neuron weights to better align with the probabilistic structure of the input data, optimizing the convergence process.

In the quantum-assisted learning process, input data is first encoded into quantum states, and the BMU search is executed through a quantum computing unit. After identifying the BMU, neighborhood neuron weights are updated based on quantum optimization methods, followed by adaptive adjustments using classical SOM techniques, enabling the entire network to self-organize and form stable clustering structures. Due to the superposition properties of quantum states, the states of multiple neurons can be computed in parallel, reducing the number of iterations and significantly lowering computation time.

To further enhance performance, this technology also introduces a hybrid quantum-classical optimization strategy, combining classical error feedback mechanisms to ensure the stability of weight adjustments. Quantum computing primarily handles accelerated computations, while classical computing is used for final weight updates and convergence detection, thereby achieving an efficient hybrid computing framework. Additionally, to adapt to different data distributions, this method can dynamically adjust the search depth of quantum computing, ensuring optimal computational efficiency across tasks of varying complexity.

Ultimately, by embedding quantum computing modules into the Self-Organizing Map, computational complexity is reduced, clustering accuracy is improved, and computational resource consumption is lowered. The addition of quantum-assisted modules enables this method to outperform traditional SOM on large-scale datasets, demonstrating broad application prospects.

WiMi’s quantum-assisted unsupervised data clustering technology based on neural networks successfully integrates the powerful computational capabilities of classical Self-Organizing Maps (SOM) with quantum computing, overcoming the bottlenecks of traditional clustering methods in high-dimensional data processing. By optimizing the BMU matching process through quantum search algorithms and leveraging the probabilistic properties of quantum states to accelerate weight updates, this technology exhibits significant advantages in both computational efficiency and clustering accuracy, making clustering tasks for large-scale data more efficient and feasible.

As quantum computing continues to advance, this technological framework is expected to further extend to more complex machine learning tasks, such as reinforcement learning, anomaly detection, and large-scale graph data analysis. By combining the unique parallelism of quantum computing with the adaptive capabilities of classical neural networks, this method not only enhances the speed of data mining and pattern recognition but also lays a significant foundation for future research in quantum artificial intelligence.

In the process of developing this technology, WiMi has demonstrated the immense potential of quantum computing in real-world applications, while also providing new ideas for the future development of artificial intelligence. With improvements in quantum hardware performance and the maturation of hybrid quantum-classical computing architectures, this technology is poised to play a critical role in various fields such as financial analysis, bioinformatics, and intelligent transportation, driving data science into a more efficient and intelligent era.

