Alpsedge Real Estate And Brilliance Capital Forge Strategic Alliance and Presents 22 Freehold Strata Shops And Offices At Hexacube For Sale Via Expression Of Interest

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Two of Singapore’s prominent local real estate advisory firms, AlpsEdge Real Estate and Brilliance Capital have announced a strategic alliance set to transform the investment sale market landscape. By combining institutional expertise, deep market intelligence, and a client-first approach, the partnership aims to offer seamless, end-to-end solutions across the real estate investment spectrum.



Alps Edge Real Estate & Brilliance Capital Founders Group Photo

AlpsEdge Real Estate, a specialist in investment-grade transactions including en bloc building sales, development land sales, and collective sales, joins forces with Brilliance Capital, known for its bespoke advisory services and extensive ultra-high net worth client network. Together, the alliance promises enhanced access to deal flow, broader investor networks, and strategies tailored to both institutional and private investors.

“This partnership is a powerful alignment of vision and values,” said Mr Tan Hong Boon (陈鸿文), Founder and Executive Director of AlpsEdge Real Estate. “Brilliance Capital’s reputation for excellence and relationship-driven approach makes them an ideal partner. By combining our expertise, we can deliver holistic solutions that span diverse asset classes, cross-border investments, and complex deal structuring.”



Hexacube

Mr Tan brings over 30 years of experience in valuation, consultancy, and investment advisory. He previously led the Land & Collective Sales Team at Jones Lang LaSalle’s Singapore Capital Markets division and served as Deputy Managing Director at Credo Real Estate. A Licensed Appraiser and member of SISV, RICS, and SID, he has also actively involved in industry efforts to shape industry standards through roles with the Council for Estate Agencies and Singapore Estate Agents Association, establishing himself as a highly respected “go-to” person in Singapore’s real estate sector.

Ms Sammi Lim(林妍孜), Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital, said, “AlpsEdge brings a sharp institutional lens and capital markets acumen that complements our strength in private client advisory. Their depth in development land and investment sales perfectly complement our understanding of capital flows among UHNW clients. Together, we are building a platform that is agile, data-driven, and fully aligned with the evolving needs of our clients.”

Founded in 2020, Brilliance Capital has rapidly become a trusted partner for ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, property developers, publicly listed companies, and private funds worldwide. Ms Lim brings 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, with transactions totaling over S$10 billion. Brilliance Capital has been invited to join Forbes Global Properties as Singapore’s exclusive member and has brokered several landmark deals, including the sale of Yew Tee Point, carparks at People’s Park Complex, Holland Road Shopping Centre, Parklane Shopping Centre and Bukit Timah Plaza, amongst many other transactions. Under her leadership, Brilliance Capital has received multiple accolades, including Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Brokerage in Singapore, TOP 100 Best Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World 2023, Singapore Entrepreneur 100 Award 2023 and Singapore 500 SME Company of the Year 2024.

The alliance will focus on key growth areas including institutional and private investment sales, development land and collective sales, capital markets advisory and deal originations, cross-border real estate strategies, portfolio optimization and strategic divestments. Clients can expect enhanced access to deal flow, broader investor networks, and tailored strategies backed by rigorous market analysis and execution capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Brilliance Capital and AlpsEdge Real Estate are pleased to present a rare and compelling investment opportunity at Hexacube (the “Development”), an architecturally distinctive freehold commercial development prominently located at 160 Changi Road in Singapore’s vibrant East. The portfolio comprises 21 strata-titled shops on the basement, ground and second storeys and an office unit on the fourth storey, of the Development, with a total strata area of approximately 13,520 square feet (sq ft). Unit sizes of the portfolio range from 388 sq ft to 904 sq ft.

Hexacube is a boutique freehold commercial development comprising 73 units in total, with three levels of retail and three levels of offices, supported by a dedicated basement car park with 25 lots and two loading bays. Its striking façade, modern design and excellent road visibility make it a landmark along the bustling Changi Road corridor.

At a guide price of S$38 million, or about S$2,800 per square foot (psf) over the total strata area, the portfolio represents approximately 35% by share value and 28% by strata area of the Development, allowing the purchaser a significant stake in Hexacube to influence the long-term direction and positioning of the Development.

The portfolio for sale is predominantly tenanted, providing investors with immediate rental income and stability. Except for a recently vacated second-storey unit, all other units are leased to a diverse mix of tenants spanning retail, services, and lifestyle trades. This makes the portfolio attractive to both long-term investors seeking stable recurring income and business owners who may wish to secure space for their own operations in a prime freehold asset.

A unique highlight of Hexacube is that every unit comes with its own en-suite bathroom and water point, a rare feature in strata commercial developments. This greatly enhances the functionality and potential usage of the units, enabling a wider range of businesses such as medical and dental clinics, wellness centres, education providers and other service-based trades, subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

Strategically located in District 14, Hexacube enjoys excellent connectivity and visibility. With the major Changi Road thoroughfare, it is well-served by major expressways including the PIE, ECP and KPE. The Development is a short 5-minute walk to the Eunos MRT Station, a stop away from the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange for the East-West and the Circle Lines. Its close proximity to Paya Lebar Central (PLC), one of Singapore’s key growth areas designated by URA as a commercial hub outside the CBD, makes it a natural extension to the PLC providing more service options. With significant government investment and ongoing infrastructure improvements, PLC has transformed into a vibrant business and lifestyle eco-system, attracting major corporations, retailers, service providers and a growing resident population. Hexacube stands to benefit from these enhancements and from the increasing decentralisation of businesses seeking cost-effective and accessible city-fringe locations.

The immediate catchment surrounding Hexacube has also grown substantially in recent years with the completion of large-scale residential projects. Notably, Parc Esta, a 1,399-unit condominium located directly opposite Hexacube, has injected a sizeable and affluent resident base into the neighbourhood. This, combined with established surrounding residential estates and heritage enclaves like Joo Chiat and Katong, ensures strong and consistent footfall for retail and F&B businesses. With limited future supply of freehold strata commercial units in the East, Hexacube represents a rare and enduring opportunity for investors to secure an asset with long-term capital preservation and growth potential.

One compelling factor for Hexacube is its approved commercial use which does not attract Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD). This provides buyers with lower acquisition costs and greater transaction flexibility, making the portfolio especially attractive to family offices, private investors, and institutional buyers alike. The combination of freehold tenure, high ceilings (floor-to-floor heights of over 4 meters for Basement 1 and 5 meters for the Ground, Second and fourth Storeys units), expansive glass frontages, and en-suite bathrooms gives the property a competitive edge over many other commercial offerings in Singapore.

“This is a rare opportunity to secure a meaningful stake in a freehold mixed-use development in Singapore’s East. With strong catchment demographics, growing lifestyle appeal, and government-backed transformation in the Paya Lebar Central precinct, Hexacube is poised for long-term rental resilience and capital appreciation. Investors will benefit from the flexibility in holding for yield and adopting a future strata sell-down strategy, which has already proven attractive to overseas retail investors actively acquiring freehold commercial units in the S$3 million to S$5 million range,” says Ms Carin Puah (潘燕玉), Founder and Executive Director of AlpsEdge Real Estate.

Ms Sammi Lim , Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital, adds: “Freehold strata commercial portfolios of this scale, especially outside the CBD, are exceedingly rare in Singapore’s tightly held market. With its prime location, high specifications, strong tenant profile, and full suite of amenities, Hexacube offers not just stable income but also significant capital upside. It is a trophy opportunity for both yield-focused and growth-minded investors.”

Brilliance Capital and AlpsEdge Real Estate are the joint exclusive marketing agents for this sale. The Expression of Interest closes on 12 November 2025, Wednesday, at 3.00 pm.

About Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd.

Brilliance Capital is a premier full-service real estate agency, trusted by ultra-high net worth individuals, distinguished family offices, property developers, publicly listed companies and private funds worldwide. We specialize in guiding our clients through strategic acquisition, sale, and management of prime real estate assets. Founded and led by visionary entrepreneur Ms. Sammi Lim, Brilliance Capital unites the industry’s most elite professionals in a dynamic, results-driven team. Brilliance Capital’s expertise spans the entire property spectrum — luxury condominiums, landed residences, commercial and industrial assets, collective sales, as well as bespoke consultancy and advisory services.

About AlpsEdge Real Estate Pte. Ltd.

AlpsEdge Real Estate is an investment sale-focused advisory firm offering investment-grade real estate assets, portfolio value enhancement and maximisation, development land and collective sales. Founded by Mr. Tan Hong Boon and Ms. Carin Puah, AlpsEdge leverages over 30 years of industry experience in valuation, consultancy and investment advisory. Mr. Tan and Ms. Puah were previously the seniors leading the Land & Collective Sales Team at Jones Lang LaSalle’s Singapore Capital Markets team. Mr. Tan was also the Deputy Managing Director at Credo Real Estate. He is a Licensed Appraiser and a member of SISV, RICS and SID, actively contributing to raising industry standards through roles with the Council for Estate Agencies and Singapore Estate Agents Association.