Amber Premium Added to S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name “Amber Premium,” is Asia’s leading digital wealth management platform. Renowned for delivering cutting-edge technology and exclusive access to digital asset opportunities for institutions and high-net-worth clients, the company has announced its inclusion in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), effective Monday, September 22, 2025.

Inclusion in the S&P Global BMI is a notable progress for Amber Premium, reflecting the company’s growing prominence on the global stage. The S&P Global BMI stands as one of the global indexes that combine a transparent, modular structure with full float adjustment dating back to 1989. The BMI’s creators built this comprehensive, rules-based index series around a clear and consistent methodology applied uniformly across all countries. Spanning more than 14,000 companies from developed and emerging markets, the BMI serves as the essential foundation that institutional investors, ETFs, and strategy indices rely on to guide their investment decisions.

For this reason, inclusion in the S&P Global BMI may enhance visibility among institutional investors, potentially improve liquidity, and contribute to greater market recognition. This often occurs as index-tracking funds and institutional portfolios may gain exposure to the companies listed in the index through passive investment strategies.

“Joining the S&P Global BMI is an important step for Amber Premium, boosting our visibility among institutional investors and highlighting our commitment to the digital asset management sector,” said Vicky Wang, President of Amber Premium.” We appreciate how this inclusion underscores our commitment to quality and reinforces our role as a trustworthy gateway for institutions and high-net-worth individuals in the digital asset ecosystem.”

Amber Premium’s addition to the S&P Global BMI follows strong operational momentum, including record quarterly revenue of US$21 million in Q2 2025, client assets on platform of US$1.54 billion as of June 30, 2025, successful completion of a US$25.5 million private placement backed by distinguished investors including CMAG Funds, Mile Green, Harvest Capital, and Pantera Capital, and the strategic launch of institutional-grade digital asset treasury management services as the Company enters the digital assets treasury sector.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name “Amber Premium,” is Asia’s leading institutional-grade digital wealth management platform. Amber Premium offers a full range of solutions including OTC trading, digital asset management, crypto payment solutions, and investment advisory services. With unparalleled crypto-native expertise, a focus on innovation, enterprise-grade security, and 24/7 dedicated client care, Amber Premium provides trusted professional services to elite investors.

Driven by innovation, security, and compliance, Amber Premium stands as the ultimate gateway to crypto finance, offering seamless access to the digital asset industry through its comprehensive, one-stop solutions tailored to meet the needs of premium investors from all walks of life.

For more information, please visit www.ambr.io .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Company may not obtain the regulatory approval in relation to DWM Asset Restructuring in a timely manner or at all and may need to continue relying on the intercompany service agreements to receive the economic benefits of the WFTL Assigned Contracts; (ii) risks related to the performance of the amendment, waiver and framework agreement, including the expected timing and likelihood of receipt of the regulatory approvals contemplated therein; (iii) the risk that the Company’s business lines are nascent, not fully proven by market and subject to material legal, regulatory, operational, reputational, tax and other risks in the jurisdictions where it operates; (iv) the risk of declining prices of digital assets and reduced transaction volumes conducted by the Company; (v) regulatory and market risks related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets and in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; (vi) risks related to fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated unrealized gains or losses on the digital assets that the Company may record in its financial statements as a result of a change in the market price of bitcoin from the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet, as well as commercial, legal, regulatory, accounting and technical uncertainties associated with the Company’s crypto holdings; (vii) a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which the cryptocurrenciesand digital assets are traded; (viii) the impact of the availability of spot exchange traded products and other investment vehicles for digital assets, and (ix) reliance on strategic partners or potential strategic partners. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products, nor a recommendation of any security, strategy, or index. Before making any investment decision, readers should conduct your own research and consult independent financial, legal, tax, and accounting advisers.

