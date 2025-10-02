AMZcycle introduces 6 brand-new products for a different cycling experience

BOSTON, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 – AMZcycle, an eBike company based in Florida, officially launched six new models in the U.S. market, including eMTB, eGravel, eCargo, and eCity series, which have been widely recognized and enthusiastically welcomed by eBike stores across the U.S.

As a brand that focuses on the eBike market, AMZcycle’s Aerolife series incorporates an aerodynamic frame design for urban commuting, marking a bold attempt. The AMZcycle team aims to reduce air resistance during daily use by leveraging their expertise from the sports industry. They pair this with Schwable Marathon Efficiency tires to reduce rolling resistance, further improving energy efficiency. At 22mph, this model reduces the frame’s aerodynamic drag by 51.6% compared to a round-tube design of the same size, enhancing the vehicle’s range up to a maximum of 75 miles.

AMZcyle’s news models garnered positive market feedback

James, the owner of CASA Bikes in Massachusetts, shared his thoughts: “AMZcycle seems to be different from other eBike brands. Their products focus more on the consumer’s riding experience, whether it’s in terms of geometry design or feature specifications, they are more aligned with the actual usage scenarios of consumers. We are very excited to partner with a brand like AMZcycle, which allows us to focus on serving more consumers who prioritize riding quality. As a new store, this philosophy has been very encouraging, and we chose AMZcycle as our core brand when we opened, hoping to help more consumers recognize it.

AMZcycle’s newly launched website is now live.

Website link: https://amzcycle.cc

About AMZcycle

AMZcycle is an innovative eBike company dedicated to providing global consumers with an outstanding riding experience. Based in Florida, the team excels in applying five core disciplines: ergonomics, aerodynamics, materials science, structural mechanics, and engineering to design, integrate, and manufacture high-performance electric bicycles. Their products range in price from $2,000 to $5,000, with a sport performance series for the sports market and a modern lifestyle series for urban commuting.