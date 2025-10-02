/C O R R E C T I O N — LG Innotek/

In the news release, LG Innotek Accelerates Recruitment of Optical Talent in Vietnam, issued 02-Oct-2025 by LG Innotek over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last paragraph should read “Lee Dong-hoon, CHO, stated, “The Vietnam subsidiary will serve as a key strategic base for LG Innotek’s global growth, playing a crucial role in driving sustainable development. Through this recruitment program, we aim to identify outstanding talent in Vietnam and further strengthen LG Innotek’s business competitiveness.”” rather than “CHO Lee Dong-hoon stated, “Building on this event in Vietnam, we plan to expand our local talent recruitment efforts to other overseas subsidiaries. Through diverse and innovative hiring initiatives aimed at attracting exceptional personnel who will drive our future growth, LG Innotek will enhance its global competitiveness and continue delivering differentiated value to our customers.”” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

LG Innotek Accelerates Recruitment of Optical Talent in Vietnam

Hosted the first OPTECHCON event in Vietnam , inviting local science and engineering talent.

Pursuing dual production site strategy to internalize product development and manufacturing in both Vietnam and Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea and HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, 011070) announced on October 2 that it had hosted OPTECHCON (Optics Tech Conference) at its subsidiary in Haiphong, Vietnam, aimed at attracting top talent in the optical R&D sector.

First launched in 2023, OPTECHCON is a signature initiative of LG Innotek designed to engage and recruit promising researchers and engineers in the field of optics. The event aims to proactively secure outstanding graduates who can contribute to optical technology advancement and cutting-edge innovation.

This marks the first time OPTECHCON has been hosted by an LG Innotek overseas subsidiary. An LG Innotek official explained, “We organized this event in Vietnam to further strengthen our optical solutions business following the completion of our new Vietnamese plant as well as actively recruit outstanding R&D talent who will contribute to advancing our technological capabilities.”

A total of 80 people participated in the OPTECHCON event, including students and faculty members from leading universities in central and northern Vietnam, such as Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), University of Danang, and Hue University.

LG Innotek’s leadership team, including CTO S. David Roh(Senior vice president) and CHO Lee Dong-hoon(vice president), visited Vietnam to present to prospective talent the company’s industry-leading optical solutions, vision for innovation, and corporate culture.

Local staff at LG Innotek’s Vietnamese subsidiary shared insights into their projects and R&D experiences, engaging actively with the talented students invited to the event.

The event was also attended by Honorary Professor Park Seung Han, former Executive Vice President for Research Affairs at Yonsei University and the 28th president of the Optical Society of Korea. He delivered a lecture on the current trends in and future prospects of optical technology.

Team leader Đỗ Đình Hùng, who joined the company in 2018, said, “This is a rare opportunity to build a development career at a world-class optical solutions company in Vietnam. While working hard alongside colleagues who share the vision of strengthening LG Innotek’s leadership in the global camera module market, I have grown both professionally and personally.”

Nguyễn Phương Anh, a third-year student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology who attended the event, said, “It was very meaningful to hear about the current trends in technology from various optics experts. The lectures, product exhibitions, and research center tour allowed me to experience LG Innotek’s technology and organizational culture and helped me envision my future career with the company.”

Meanwhile, LG Innotek has completed the capacity expansion at its new V3 plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, covering 150,000m2, and has commenced operations there. With the V3 plant now online, the company’s production capacity in Vietnam has more than doubled.

LG Innotek has implemented a dual production site strategy in Korea and Vietnam to internalize the entire process from the development to the production of its optical products. This approach aims to accelerate improvements in cost competitiveness in the optical solutions market.

Lee Dong-hoon, CHO, stated, “The Vietnam subsidiary will serve as a key strategic base for LG Innotek’s global growth, playing a crucial role in driving sustainable development. Through this recruitment program, we aim to identify outstanding talent in Vietnam and further strengthen LG Innotek’s business competitiveness.”



On September 27, engineering talents from Vietnam and LG Innotek officials, including S. David Roh(Senior Vice President and CTO, fourth from the left in the second row) and Lee Dong-hoon(Vice President and CHO, sixth from the left in the second row), posed for a commemorative photo at the optical R&D talent recruitment event held at LG Innotek’s Haiphong subsidiary in Vietnam.