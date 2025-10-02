Chubb Insurance: Adverse Weather Sparks a Surge in Travel Insurance Policy Purchases

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 – In 2025, Hong Kong has already issued 51 rainstorm warnings, including four top-tier black rainstorm signals, highlighting the city’s increasing vulnerability to extreme weather. These severe weather events have not only disrupted daily life but also significantly impacted travel plans for many residents. As a leading travel insurance provider, Chubb Insurance Hong Kong (“Chubb Insurance”) has observed a notable shift in customer behavior, with a surge in travel insurance purchases immediately before and after these adverse weather events. To encourage customers to insure sooner, Chubb Insurance is introducing a new redemption scheme: Insure a designated amount to redeem vouchers. Customers can therefore travel without worries while earning new rewards.

This trend highlights a growing awareness among travelers of the potential risks posed by extreme weather. However, it also underscores the need for better planning and proactive measures when it comes to safeguarding travel plans.

Adverse Weather Sparks Travel Insurance Awareness

Chubb Insurance’s data reveals that policy volumes spike during periods of adverse weather, as travelers rush to secure coverage for their upcoming trips. This phenomenon suggests that many customers only consider purchasing travel insurance after realizing the potential impact of extreme weather on their travel plans. While this is a positive step toward risk mitigation, it is important to emphasize that travel insurance is most effective when purchased well in advance of any trip.

The Importance of Early Protection

Travel insurance is designed to provide protection against risks and financial losses travelers may encounter during their journeys. It covers unforeseen events, including trip cancellations, delays, and disruptions caused by adverse weather. However, coverage is only valid for events that occur after the policy is purchased. This means that waiting until the last minute—or after a weather warning has been issued—may leave travelers vulnerable to uncovered risks.

As the frequency of adverse weather events continues to rise, Chubb Insurance urges travelers to make travel insurance an integral part of their trip planning process. By purchasing a policy as soon as travel arrangements are made, customers can ensure more comprehensive protection against the unexpected, including inconveniences caused by adverse weather.

Chubb Insurance’s Commitment

Chubb Insurance is dedicated to provide comprehensive travel insurance products that help travelers confidently mitigate potential risks during their journeys. We encourage all travelers to proactively mitigate risks by purchasing travel insurance in advance, ensuring peace of mind and a smooth travel experience. Don’t wait for the next black rain signal to remind you of the importance of protection—plan ahead and travel with confidence.

For more information about Chubb Insurance’s travel insurance products and how they can protect you against adverse weather and other travel risks, please visit https://www.chubbtravelinsurance.com.hk/cti/hk-en/home.html.

Hashtag: #chubb #旅遊保

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.