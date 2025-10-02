Envalior at K 2025 with material solutions to help customers reduce Time, Risk, Costs, and CO₂

At K 2025, Envalior will present its latest innovations in Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials, helping customers reduce time, risk, costs, and CO ₂ by making applications smarter, safer, smaller, lighter, longer-lasting, and more sustainable.

Highlighted solutions include a game-changer Pocan ® PBT grade that meets the requirements of high-voltage EV charging, as well as Stanyl ® PA46 solutions for e-motor insulators and Wear & Friction, including PFAS-free materials.

Visitors to the booth can discover Envalior’s Services, a proven, full-spectrum service offering that helps customers validate with confidence and optimize material decisions at every stage of the development cycle.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Envalior, a global leader in Sustainable & High-Performance Engineering Materials, will make its debut at K 2025, The World’s No.1 Trade Fair for Plastics and Rubber, from October 8 to 15. At the Envalior booth – Hall 6, Booth B11 – visitors can discover the company’s broad portfolio of advanced material solutions organized across key market segments: Mobility, Electrical & Electronics, and Consumer Goods, alongside sections dedicated to the company’s recently launched Envalior CARES sustainability strategy and its Services offering for co-development with customers.



Envalior’s brands, including Akulon® and Durethan® PA6 & PA66, Pocan® PBT, Stanyl® PA46, Tepex® thermoplastic composites, Xytron™ PPS, Arnitel® TPC, ForTii® PA4T PPA, and EcoPaXX® PA410, will take center stage at K as part of many new and recently launched solutions for customers.

“At Envalior, we not only take pride in collaborating with our customers; we work side by side with them, supporting as appropriate with advice and also testing, simulation, validation, and co-development. At K 2025, we are excited to showcase our latest product and application innovations, which help customers to improve performance while reducing time-to-market, operational risks, costs, and CO 2 emissions,” says Calum MacLean, CEO of Envalior.

Envalior’s key innovations on display at K 2025 include:

A game-changing halogen-free flame-retardant Pocan ® PBT grade that combines the advantages of PBT and polyamide 6 and 66. It is ideal for connectors in ultra-fast EV charging stations with an 800-volt power supply and DC-supplied systems for AI data centers, to name just two application areas. It exhibits the strengths typical of PBT, such as high dimensional stability, low propensity for electrochemical corrosion, and excellent electrical insulation behavior at higher temperatures – while offering high levels of hydrolysis resistance, creep resistance, and elongation at break, comparable to those of polyamide 6 and 66.

that combines the advantages of PBT and polyamide 6 and 66. It is ideal for connectors in ultra-fast EV charging stations with an 800-volt power supply and DC-supplied systems for AI data centers, to name just two application areas. It exhibits the strengths typical of PBT, such as high dimensional stability, low propensity for electrochemical corrosion, and excellent electrical insulation behavior at higher temperatures – while offering high levels of hydrolysis resistance, creep resistance, and elongation at break, comparable to those of polyamide 6 and 66. The newly expanded highly tracking-resistant Pocan ® E portfolio, enabling the creation of safer high-CTI components that meet the growing electrical and mechanical demands of E&E components in e-mobility and industrial applications. Materials in the range demonstrate outstanding tracking resistance, achieving the highest rating of 600 in the CTI A test (even in black).

portfolio, enabling the creation of safer high-CTI components that meet the growing electrical and mechanical demands of E&E components in e-mobility and industrial applications. Materials in the range demonstrate outstanding tracking resistance, achieving the highest rating of 600 in the CTI A test (even in black). Stanyl ® PA46 to create some of the industry’s thinnest thermoplastic stator insulation for power tools, allowing for enhanced power and efficiency in electric motors without increasing their outer dimensions. A full range of Stanyl ® solutions for smaller and lighter Wear & Friction applications (gears, bearings, seals, etc.), including PFAS-free Stanyl ® grades, is also available.

to create some of the industry’s thinnest thermoplastic stator insulation for power tools, allowing for enhanced power and efficiency in electric motors without increasing their outer dimensions. A full range of Stanyl solutions for smaller and lighter Wear & Friction applications (gears, bearings, seals, etc.), including grades, is also available. The Arnitel® TPC product range features new thermoplastic copolyester foaming grades for shoe midsoles, improving performance and providing longer-lasting results. It offers broad compatibility with different foaming technologies, supporting application flexibility. Bio-based midsole solutions will also be on display, helping to reduce product carbon footprints.

A sustainable portfolio of bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives

With the recent launch of the Envalior CARES sustainability strategy, the company clearly demonstrates how it supports its customers in meeting their sustainability ambitions and reduces the environmental impact of its own operations. A core element is the commitment to offer an entire portfolio of bio- and/or recycled-based solutions by 2030. These will be featured at the Envalior booth, with innovative materials made from sources such as used fishing nets, cooking oil, and industrial glass fiber waste.

These include:

Drop-in alternatives that help to reduce the carbon footprint of products without compromising performance or requiring major process changes. For example, Envalior’s new Durethan ® ECO and Durethan ® BLUE PA6 grades for E&E applications (such as Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) or connectors) contain up to 90% ISCC PLUS-certified bio-based and recycled content by mass balance attribution.

and PA6 grades for E&E applications (such as Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) or connectors) contain up to bio-based and recycled content by mass balance attribution. Durethan Blue ® PA6- based sausage casing where the PA6 is derived from ISCC PLUS-certified bio-circular feedstock (used cooking oil) and has a very low carbon footprint, and Arnitel ® TPC micro-perforated breathable film for fresh food packaging that significantly extends product shelf life.

based where the PA6 is derived from ISCC PLUS-certified bio-circular feedstock (used cooking oil) and has a very low carbon footprint, and micro-perforated for fresh food packaging that significantly extends product shelf life. An all-polyamide, fully recyclable Type IV hydrogen storage tank , made with Envalior’s Durethan ® or Akulon ® PA6 , combined with its EcoPaXX ® PA410 and UDea ™ thermoplastic composite tape – overcoming traditional barriers to circularity for an improved product life cycle assessment.

, made with Envalior’s or , combined with its and thermoplastic composite tape – overcoming traditional barriers to circularity for an improved product life cycle assessment. Halogen-free, PFAS-free flame-retardant Pocan® PBT grades, adding enhanced compliance credentials to Pocan’s exceptional electrical and fire safety properties.

Learn more about the company’s sustainability progress in its Sustainability Report 2024.

Helping customers to achieve first-time right results

Customers across industries are under increasing pressure to reduce time-to-market while meeting strict performance, durability, and safety requirements. Envalior’s Services offering was designed to address this growing need. It brings together all of Envalior’s areas of expertise, including materials science, testing, simulation, application knowledge, computer-aided engineering (CAE) modeling capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, and sustainability consulting. This offering helps customers achieve the right results while reducing time, risk, cost, and CO 2 emissions.

Virtual online K experience

Those unable to visit K 2025 in person can also register to attend the Envalior virtual booth tour, featuring expert-led talks on a range of key topics. To discover the full schedule and to sign up, please visit this site: https://events.envalior.com/k2025-online

About Envalior

Envalior is a global leader in Engineering Materials with over 4,000 employees worldwide. It was established in 2023 through the merger of Lanxess Performance Materials and DSM Engineering Materials. With a long track record of customer-driven innovation, Envalior specializes in developing Sustainable and High-Performance Engineering Materials, including PA6, PA66, PBT, PA46, PPS, TPC, PET, PA4T, PA410, and Thermoplastic Composites. Focus markets include Mobility, Electronics & Electrical, and Consumer Goods. For more information, visit www.envalior.com