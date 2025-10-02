Practical cleaning tips and exclusive product offers to keep homes fresh, cozy, and guest-ready this fall

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As autumn settles in, homes everywhere face the familiar signs of the season — muddy entryways, dusty corners, and carpets in need of a refresh before the holidays arrive. Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, introduces its Autumn Cleaning Guide, designed to help households tackle seasonal messes with ease. By pairing practical cleaning tips with innovative technology, Tineco ensures that homes stay fresh, comfortable, and ready for every gathering this fall.



From Autumn Leaves to Holiday Gatherings: Tineco’s Smarter Way to Clean

Seasonal Tips & Smart Solutions

Keep Entryways Tidy and Tools Fresh



Rain and leaves often end up at the front door. The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra makes seasonal cleaning simple with its 180° lay-flat reach, dual-sided edge access, and a FlashDry heated self-cleaning system that dries the brush head for easier maintenance after every use.

Tip: A quick daily pass in high-traffic entry areas stops dirt and debris from spreading throughout the home.

Sanitize with the Power of Steam



Cooler months bring more time indoors — making hygiene especially important. Newly certified by TÜV for Bacteria Elimination and Pet-Friendly Cleaning, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam harnesses 320°F HyperSteam Technology to break down stubborn grime, lift stuck-on messes, and sanitize without chemicals.

Tip: Focus on kitchens and play areas, where a clean environment matters most.

Elevate Living Spaces with Flagship Design



Seasonal gatherings bring friends and family together — and a spotlight on the home itself. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO, Tineco’s flagship model, combines full-performance floor care with an elegant, artist-inspired design. With edge-to-edge reach, smooth maneuverability, and an illuminated display, it leaves both floors and guests impressed.

Tip: Position the S9 Artist PRO in the living room — not only as a tool for spotless cleaning but also as a reflection of modern living quality and household style.

Smarter Stick Vacuuming, Simplified



For households that need the versatility of a traditional stick vacuum, the PURE ONE Station 5 offers 175W of powerful suction, a wide LED headlight, and most importantly, a 2.5L dustbin within its station for auto-emptying. Its full-path self-cleaning design ensures that every use feels like cleaning with a fresh machine.

Tip: Whether for daily floor care or reaching different areas of the home, the PURE ONE Station 5 makes effortless, all-around cleaning part of the routine.

Refresh Carpets for a Cozy Season



Carpets and rugs carry the weight of autumn — from leaves and mud to allergens. The CARPET ONE Cruiser refreshes with 130W of suction, intuitive SmoothPower technology, and quick-drying 167°F PowerDry performance. A convenient self-cleaning cycle keeps the machine ready for the next use.

Tip: Refresh high-traffic rugs and carpets weekly to maintain a healthier, more inviting home environment.

Prime Day Ready



Tineco’s exclusive Prime Day offers will begin on October 7, giving households the perfect opportunity to upgrade their cleaning routines ahead of the busy holiday season. Each featured product — including the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist PRO, PURE ONE Station 5, and CARPET ONE Cruiser — will be available with limited-time savings during the event.

About Tineco



Tineco (“tin-co”) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.