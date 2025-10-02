Mesh Announces Mesh AI Wallet At TOKEN2049

With Connectivity To Over 300 Wallets And Exchanges, Mesh AI Wallet Enables the First AI Agent Buying Physical Goods with Stablecoins

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today unveiled the future of agentic commerce during a live demo at TOKEN2049, demonstrating an AI agent completing a crypto transaction. The demonstration highlighted how an AI agent can seamlessly complete a real world ecommerce purchase using stablecoins, in this case finishing a purchase of dog food from a retailer.

This end-to-end flow – from account funding to stablecoin checkout – underscores Mesh’s role as the connective layer powering programmable payments. By integrating wallets, exchanges, and merchants into a single experience and intelligently orchestrating payments across all parties, Mesh enables AI agents to securely transact on behalf of users without human intervention.

Mesh’s infrastructure eliminates the complexity of agent-driven transactions. Now, users can simply connect their wallet to Mesh AI (MAI), and with a simple prompt, leverage Mesh’s proprietary technology to complete a crypto transaction. Mesh also provides the ability to spin up new wallets programmatically, expanding the scope of what agents can do beyond the demo shown at TOKEN2049.

“Agentic commerce is no longer a thought experiment – it’s here,” said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO at Mesh. “This is the first step toward a world where transactions are intelligent, borderless, seamless, and secure. Our technology is the unifying infrastructure that will empower agents to harness the power of this new financial model.”

This new offering follows Mesh’s support of Google’s new Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a framework for enabling AI agents to securely transact on behalf of users. By powering intelligent payment orchestration across more than 300 platforms, Mesh unlocks access to the digital asset market, enabling agentic commerce to tap into this massive, growing opportunity. Compared to legacy financial systems, crypto is the most ideal use case for programmable commerce, enabling autonomous agents to initiate, authorize, and complete transactions with speed and flexibility.

For more information about Mesh, visit https://meshconnect.com/.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/.