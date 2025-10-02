NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 closes above 6,700 for first time

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 2nd

Stocks are mixed Thursday morning after the S&P 500 made history on Wednesday, closing above 6,700 for the first time ever. This milestone comes amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which began early Wednesday.

The September Jobs Report, which was set to come out Friday, will likely be delayed amid the shutdown. Investors did get a glimpse of the job market on Wednesday as ADP reported private payrolls contracted by 32,000 during the month.

Rice Acquisition Corp III will celebrate its listing on the NYSE today by ringing the opening bell. The SPAC raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10 a share.

Opening Bell

Rice Acquisition Corporation III (NYSE: KRSP) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

Phoenix Energy One (NYSE American: PHXE) celebrates its IPO

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2787822/NYSE_Oct_2_Market_Update.mp4