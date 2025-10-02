OSL Pay and Banxa Deepens Partnership to Build a Global, Compliant Web3 Payment Network

MILAN, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Pay , an international digital asset payment infrastructure provider, announced today at the “PayFi Rewrite” event its strengthened alliance with Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA), a leading publicly listed Web3 payment service provider. The partnership aims to build a comprehensive, secure, and reliable one-stop global Web3 payment solution for institutional clients, setting a new industry standard for compliance and efficiency in digital asset payments and transactions.

The partnership will be built upon two core strengths: Firstly, by integrating their global licensing resources, OSL Pay and Banxa will establish a comprehensive and complementary global compliant payment network, providing a solid foundation for the Web3 payment needs of institutional businesses. Secondly, the two parties will merge their robust liquidity pools. This synergy will provide clients with more competitive pricing, increase transaction success rates, and enhance the capital depth required to handle large-scale, institutional-grade transactions.

Jing Wei, CEO of OSL Pay, said:

“Institutional clients have long awaited a truly compliant and efficient digital asset payment solution. By joining forces, OSL Pay and Banxa directly address this market need. By combining our respective strengths, we are clearing the path for institutions to enter the world of digital assets with confidence and security.”

Holger Arians, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Banxa, said:

“We are delighted to forge a stronger partnership with OSL Pay, which marks a new stage of growth and development for Banxa. By combining Banxa’s regulatory expertise, deep relationships with global banks and payment processors, and operational experience with OSL Pay’s exceptional capabilities in compliant digital asset on-and-off-ramps and payments, we will jointly create a more efficient and open global Web3 financial payment system.”

About OSL Pay

OSL Pay is the payment infrastructure arm of OSL Group, building licensed and compliant solutions for seamless conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies.We serve enterprises, protocols, foundations, and individuals around the world with secure, enterprise-grade liquidity — powered by deep expertise across both traditional finance and Web3. Learn more at www.osl-pay.com .

About Banxa

Banxa is powering the future of global payments with trusted technology enabling regulated, efficient and scalable cross-border solutions. For more than a decade, we’ve built robust payments infrastructure, backed by a global licensing network, to bring the benefits of digital assets and stablecoins to 350+ partners and millions of users worldwide. Move money globally with Banxa. One network, local everywhere.

