Synechron Acquires Three Firms, Creating Largest Global ServiceNow Practice in Banking and Financial Services Sector

With the additions of RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen, Synechron now leads the sector with the most comprehensive and globally scaled ServiceNow capabilities

NEW YORK, LONDON and SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the formation of a new global ServiceNow business via the acquisitions of RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen.

By combining the three firms under one umbrella, Synechron is creating the largest financial services-focused ServiceNow practice globally. The new business will leverage ServiceNow’s market-leading, cloud-based platform to help enterprises transform their workflows and integrate AI into essential aspects of their operations.

While Synechron has traditionally focused on the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, the new companies’ wide-ranging experience will help Synechron serve additional sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, airlines, and more.

“Bringing RapDev, Calitii, and Waivgen together is a pivotal moment in our growth journey,” said Faisal Husain, CEO of Synechron. “The power of ServiceNow is incredible, and we are excited to help our customers unlock that value through the industry knowledge and engineering prowess of this new team.”

While RapDev, Calitii and Waivgen all specialize in ServiceNow, each also brings additional skillsets. RapDev is the world’s largest Datadog partner, and Waivgen is a leading Appian partner — two critical platforms relevant to Synechron’s clients. Calitii brings deep experience architecting and delivering full-scale implementations of ServiceNow for the world’s largest banks. Importantly, each also contributes a unique use of AI in their solutioning and delivery approach, including Waivgen’s extensive library of BFSI-focused agents to empower large banks, insurance firms, and global financial services organizations to harness the power of AI.

In these transactions, RapDev were represented by Canaccord Genuity, Calitii were represented by Raymond James, and Waivgen were represented by Tura Advisory.

Leadership Perspectives

“Our decision to team with Synechron began with a connection to its people, culture, and origin as an engineering-led, entrepreneurial business,” said Tameem Hourani , CEO of RapDev. “This unique opportunity to join another high-growth engineering team creates an exponential opportunity to accelerate our growth globally.”

“This unique opportunity to join another high-growth engineering team creates an exponential opportunity to accelerate our growth globally.” “Calitii and Synechron speak the same language when it comes to helping banks innovate,” said Patrick O’Connor , CEO of Calitii. “Together with ServiceNow, we will bring clients an even wider set of capabilities to speed their AI adoptions.”

“Together with ServiceNow, we will bring clients an even wider set of capabilities to speed their AI adoptions.” “Waivgen combines platform know-how with extensive investment in agentic AI,” said Arjun Devadas , CEO of Waivgen. “As part of this new team, we can now bring our AI agents to a global audience.”

About Synechron

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver top-tier solutions. Synechron’s technologies and strategies span artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and DevOps, data, and software engineering. Through our research and development arm, FinLabs, we build award-winning solutions adaptable to the needs of our clients. Synechron has a global workforce of more than 16,000 employees across 60 offices in more than 20 countries around the world.