Synergy in Action: How 49 Philippine Companies are Building Workplaces for the Future

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a market praised for their resilience, adaptability, and strong work ethic, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Philippines organized by Business Media International spotlights employers that are rewriting the rules of talent retention, hiring, and multigenerational inclusion. The Philippines has been Southeast Asia’s most active job market, with 94% of employers hiring in 2024—yet churn is real, with the country also near the top for workforce reductions and a regional attrition rate of about 19.1%. Budgeted salary increases are tracking at 5.8% in 2025, signaling continued competition for skills. These crosswinds make retention the new growth strategy—and culture the decisive edge.



Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Philippines HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

This year’s awardees—predominantly MNCs and large enterprises—stand out not just for what they promise, but for the employee-verified proof behind it. The program relies on the proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), a deep engagement and experience survey coupled with validation that prioritizes what employees actually feel and do at work. TEAM has been deployed at scale across Asia, enabling robust benchmarking and action planning.

Across submissions, three patterns define how winners are solving today’s HR problems. First, they treat retention as design, not policy—tying pay ranges and benefits to market data while investing in internal mobility and manager capability to reduce regrettable attrition. Second, they hire for skills and potential, not pedigree, widening pipelines and accelerating time-to-productivity with academy-style onboarding. Third, they operationalize multigenerational synergy through cross-gen squads, reverse mentoring, and team-level flexibility norms that prevent flexibility for one group from becoming rigidity for another. These moves directly address the region’s pay pressures, high activity levels, and talent churn.

To accelerate this transformation, the program introduces a new category in the Philippines: the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards. This category recognizes employers that don’t just use technology—but equip employees with hardware, software, and AI-enabled workflows that measurably lift productivity, safety, and inclusion. In markets across the region, Tech Empowerment winners are showing how digital tools, data literacy, and humane automation can create better jobs and better outcomes; Philippine entrants will now be benchmarked on the same frontier.

“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said Datuk William Ng, Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 – and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ACEN CORPORATION AIA PHILIPPINES ASIALINK FINANCE CORPORATION ATHENA AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA , INC. CLOUDSTAFF COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC ABOITIZ PHILIPPINES COCOLIFE COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS DDB PHILIPPINES , INC. EMAPTA EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES FedEx Philippines FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION GCASH GLOBE TELECOM, INC. GOLDEN ARCHES DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION GoTyme Bank Philippines HALEON PHILIPPINES , INC. HSBC Electronic Data Processing ( Philippines ) Inc HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES , INC. INLIFE INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC. ISSI CORP KYNDRYL PHILIPPINES , INCORPORATED MANULIFE PHILIPPINES MAYA MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL MONOCRETE CONSTRUCTION PHILIPPINES INC. OUTFORCE, INC. OUTSOURCED QUALITY ASSURED SERVICES INC. PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC. PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC PHILIPPINES SCOTT PARK GROUP PHILIPPINES INC. SECURITY BANK SM SUPERMALLS SMARTSOURCING INC. TELSTRA INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES , INC. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TTEC UAM PHILIPPINES , INC. UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION USANA PHILIPPINES VENA GROUP VIVANT CORPORATION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

AIA PHILIPPINES

EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD

LTD FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

GoTyme Bank Philippines

HALEON PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. HSBC Electronic Data Processing ( Philippines ) Inc

) Inc IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. INLIFE

ISSI CORP

OUTFORCE, INC.

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS

DDB PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD

LTD HALEON PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. HSBC Electronic Data Processing ( Philippines ) Inc

) Inc INLIFE

OUTFORCE, INC.

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.

SM SUPERMALLS

TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

VENA GROUP

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

ACEN CORPORATION

AIA PHILIPPINES

B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA , INC.

, INC. EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES

FedEx Philippines

HALEON PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. HSBC Electronic Data Processing ( Philippines ) Inc

) Inc IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC.

MANULIFE PHILIPPINES

PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC.

PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.

SM SUPERMALLS

VENA GROUP

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

AIA PHILIPPINES

B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA , INC.

, INC. CLOUDSTAFF

EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES

FedEx Philippines

GCASH

HALEON PHILIPPINES , INC.

, INC. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC.

MAYA

SM SUPERMALLS

