Synergy in Action: How 49 Philippine Companies are Building Workplaces for the Future

By Advertorial Desk

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a market praised for their resilience, adaptability, and strong work ethic, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in AsiaPhilippines organized by Business Media International spotlights employers that are rewriting the rules of talent retention, hiring, and multigenerational inclusion. The Philippines has been Southeast Asia’s most active job market, with 94% of employers hiring in 2024—yet churn is real, with the country also near the top for workforce reductions and a regional attrition rate of about 19.1%. Budgeted salary increases are tracking at 5.8% in 2025, signaling continued competition for skills. These crosswinds make retention the new growth strategy—and culture the decisive edge.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Philippines HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

This year’s awardees—predominantly MNCs and large enterprises—stand out not just for what they promise, but for the employee-verified proof behind it. The program relies on the proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), a deep engagement and experience survey coupled with validation that prioritizes what employees actually feel and do at work. TEAM has been deployed at scale across Asia, enabling robust benchmarking and action planning.

Across submissions, three patterns define how winners are solving today’s HR problems. First, they treat retention as design, not policy—tying pay ranges and benefits to market data while investing in internal mobility and manager capability to reduce regrettable attrition. Second, they hire for skills and potential, not pedigree, widening pipelines and accelerating time-to-productivity with academy-style onboarding. Third, they operationalize multigenerational synergy through cross-gen squads, reverse mentoring, and team-level flexibility norms that prevent flexibility for one group from becoming rigidity for another. These moves directly address the region’s pay pressures, high activity levels, and talent churn.

To accelerate this transformation, the program introduces a new category in the Philippines: the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards. This category recognizes employers that don’t just use technology—but equip employees with hardware, software, and AI-enabled workflows that measurably lift productivity, safety, and inclusion. In markets across the region, Tech Empowerment winners are showing how digital tools, data literacy, and humane automation can create better jobs and better outcomes; Philippine entrants will now be benchmarked on the same frontier.

“In today’s dynamic talent landscape, success hinges on understanding people first,” said Datuk William Ng, Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. “Our program uncovers real data and connects leaders in a community of practice—fueling bold, people‑centric strategies that truly shift the landscape.”

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 – and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ACEN CORPORATION
  2. AIA PHILIPPINES
  3. ASIALINK FINANCE CORPORATION
  4. ATHENA
  5. AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
  6. B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
  7. CLOUDSTAFF
  8. COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC ABOITIZ PHILIPPINES
  9. COCOLIFE
  10. COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS
  11. DDB PHILIPPINES, INC.
  12. EMAPTA
  13. EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
  14. EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
  15. FedEx Philippines
  16. FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  17. GCASH
  18. GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
  19. GOLDEN ARCHES DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  20. GoTyme Bank Philippines
  21. HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
  22. HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
  23. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC.
  24. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
  25. INLIFE
  26. INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC.
  27. ISSI CORP
  28. KYNDRYL PHILIPPINES, INCORPORATED
  29. MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
  30. MAYA
  31. MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL
  32. MONOCRETE CONSTRUCTION PHILIPPINES INC.
  33. OUTFORCE, INC.
  34. OUTSOURCED QUALITY ASSURED SERVICES INC.
  35. PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC.
  36. PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
  37. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC PHILIPPINES
  38. SCOTT PARK GROUP PHILIPPINES INC.
  39. SECURITY BANK
  40. SM SUPERMALLS
  41. SMARTSOURCING INC.
  42. TELSTRA INTERNATIONAL PHILIPPINES, INC.
  43. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  44. TTEC
  45. UAM PHILIPPINES, INC.
  46. UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION
  47. USANA PHILIPPINES
  48. VENA GROUP
  49. VIVANT CORPORATION

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

  • AIA PHILIPPINES
  • EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
  • FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  • GoTyme Bank Philippines
  • HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
  • IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • INLIFE
  • ISSI CORP
  • OUTFORCE, INC.
  • PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

  • AYALA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
  • COLLINS AEROSPACE | AN RTX BUSINESS
  • DDB PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD
  • HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
  • INLIFE
  • OUTFORCE, INC.
  • PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
  • SM SUPERMALLS
  • TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  • VENA GROUP

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

  • ACEN CORPORATION
  • AIA PHILIPPINES
  • B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
  • EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
  • FedEx Philippines
  • HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Philippines) Inc
  • IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • INTERCONNECTED BUSINESS PROCESS, INC.
  • MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
  • PERFETTI VAN MELLE PHILS., INC.
  • PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
  • SM SUPERMALLS
  • VENA GROUP

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

  • AIA PHILIPPINES
  • B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
  • CLOUDSTAFF
  • EY GLOBAL DELIVERY SERVICES PHILIPPINES
  • FedEx Philippines
  • GCASH
  • HALEON PHILIPPINES, INC.
  • HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES PHILS. INC.
  • MAYA
  • SM SUPERMALLS

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

