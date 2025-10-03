ATFX Releases Q4 2025 Trader Magazine: Insights to Navigate Global Market Shifts

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX has released the Q4 2025 edition of its Trader Magazine, delivering in-depth market insights from its global team of analysts across Asia Pacific, Europe, MENA, LATAM, and beyond. This quarter’s outlook covers key regions and asset classes, offering investors timely perspectives on the themes shaping the final quarter of the year.

The issue begins with Martin Lam, ATFX’s Chief Analyst of Asia Pacific, who highlights how global uncertainties are weighing on sentiment, while supportive policies and resilient earnings continue to create opportunities.

In the US, Mohammed Shanti, Head of Market Research & Analysis, examines labour market weakness and its implications for Federal Reserve policy and investor confidence. Dr. Mohamed Nabawy, MENA Market Analyst, turns to European equities, emphasizing easing inflation, fiscal support, and undervaluation as drivers of long-term opportunities. Gonzalo Cañete, Global Chief Market Strategist, shares his outlook on the GBP/USD pair, underscoring the role of political shifts, Brexit trade dynamics, and central bank policy divergence in shaping sterling’s trajectory.

Across Asia-Pacific, Nick Twidale, Chief Market Analyst for Australia, discusses AUD/USD’s sensitivity to Reserve Bank of Australia policy signals and China’s economic momentum. Jessica Lin, Global Market Analyst for Asia Pacific, outlines gold and silver’s potential upside, driven by Fed rate cuts, central bank demand, and geopolitical risks. She also underscores the importance of a resilient trader mindset in navigating today’s evolving environment. Gab Santos, Market Strategist in the Philippines, assesses oil markets, weighing oversupply pressures against geopolitical risks. Lucas Nguyen, Market Analyst for Vietnam, shares a technical perspective on EUR/JPY, noting that a breakout could signal the next major macroeconomic shift.

ATFX’s Guest Analyst, Dean Chen, provides a technical outlook on USD/CAD, highlighting key price levels and patterns that could shape the pair’s direction. In Latin America, Diego Albuja, LATAM Market Analyst, spotlights USD/MXN trends driven by U.S. tariffs, remittance flows, and nearshoring investment. Meanwhile, Terry Ku, Market Analyst, examines Bitcoin’s current consolidation and the growing institutional interest in Ethereum, supported by staking, Layer-2 upgrades, and ETF momentum.

The Q4 2025 edition of ATFX Trader Magazine delivers forward-looking insights from its global team, helping traders and investors anticipate shifts and position themselves for the months ahead. With perspectives across regions and asset classes, it offers practical guidance to close out the year with clarity.

