Checkout.com secures Georgia banking charter milestone, accelerating US investment to win the enterprise digital payments market

Checkout.com’s application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank (MALPB) charter accepted by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance

The charter will enable greater control, deliver improved digital payments performance for enterprise merchants, and allow Checkout.com to double down on US expansion plans

Jordan Reynolds appointed MALPB CEO and Head of North America Banking, at new Atlanta office

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Checkout.com, a leading digital payments provider, today announced that the State of Georgia Department of Banking and Finance has officially accepted its application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank (MALPB) charter. This reinforces the company’s commitment to deliver a powerful payments platform specifically designed for US enterprise merchants.

The MALPB charter application, once approved, will give Checkout.com direct access to US card networks, allowing it to act as its own acquirer. This ground-breaking move empowers Checkout.com to deliver high performing payments, enhanced control, and an even smoother experience for merchants.

This is a key moment in the company’s US growth trajectory. Since entering US merchant acquiring in 2021, Checkout.com’s business has surged, growing to represent 15% of the total global business. In 2024, US volumes grew by over 80%, outpacing every other region, globally. Checkout.com is on track to exceed its target of 30% net revenue growth in its core business and is expected to process more than $300 billion in eCommerce payment volume in 2025.

This new charter also marks the establishment of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia, a strategic hub for US payment and banking operations, adding to Checkout.com‘s established offices in New York and San Francisco. The move underscores significant expansion of its North American capabilities, including the recent launch in Canada. Checkout.com is trusted by some of the world’s largest and most innovative businesses, including global enterprise customers such as eBay, Klarna, GE Healthcare and Pinterest.

This milestone follows a period of relentless investment driven by a deep understanding of the US payments landscape. That investment has been laser-focused on optimizing payments performance for merchants and the acceptance of the Georgia MALPB charter application is a natural next step. It empowers Checkout.com to deliver a truly US-first payments experience to benefit customers and accelerate growth.

“The Georgia MALPB charter is a pivotal moment for our business, marking a ‘line in the sand’ in our commitment to the US,” said Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder, Checkout.com. “Just as our UK acquiring license in 2012 was a catalyst for our business, we see this as the definitive accelerant for our growth in the US. The US is already our fastest growing region, and we firmly expect it to become our single biggest region globally by the end of 2027.

To lead this next phase of growth, Checkout.com has tapped industry veteran Jordan Reynolds as the new MALPB CEO and Head of North America Banking. Reynolds, a proven leader with experience from Elavon, SunTrust, and PwC, will run the new entity, manage compliance, and lock in direct access to US card networks, solidifying the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

“This charter is a clear signal that we are here to offer US enterprise merchants a truly different choice,” said Jordan Reynolds, MALPB CEO and Head of North America Banking. “Our focus on building a unique, digital-first, enterprise payments proposition is designed to win. We aren’t just a one-size-fits-all solution – we are a powerful alternative to legacy and incumbent players in the market.”

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as ASOS, eBay, Pinterest, DocuSign, Vinted, Uber Eats, Klarna, Wise, Sainsbury’s, Financial Times, Grab, and Sony.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.