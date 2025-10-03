China Moutai Holds “The Mou-Velous Key: Oriental Co-Brewing” Event in Bangkok, Using Baijiu as a Medium to Promote the Cultural Integration between China and Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 27 to 29, 2025, “The Mou-Velous Key: Oriental Co-Brewing” series event, organized by the China Moutai International Inheritor Work Department, was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Moutai inheritors from both China and abroad, local Thai distributors, business elites, and cultural figures gathered to build a bridge for Sino-Thai exchanges using baijiu as a medium.

In discussions with local Thai distributors, we gained in-depth insights into local consumption habits and channel characteristics in Thailand and explored local adaptation strategies for Moutai products, such as enhancing the pairing flavor with Thai cuisine. Subsequently, we visited the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce to share Moutai’s brewing craftsmanship and the core values.

The first China Moutai Domestic and Foreign Inheritors Seminar was held, focusing on brand internationalization. The inheritors proposed the path of “innovation according to local conditions,” such as promoting Moutai by aligning with local festivals and using short videos to reach younger groups overseas. They emphasized that the foundation lies in the inheritance of craftsmanship, with cultural expression and market operation innovation serving as breakthrough points to highlight the mission of inheritance.

During the themed dinner party, the inheritors said that in the future, they will enhance the cultural and emotional connection between Moutai and global consumers through cultural exhibitions, public welfare activities, and other initiatives. During the dinner party, guests were captivated by the allure of Moutai as presented by the cultural lecturers. They all exclaimed that the Moutai brand embodies a harmonious blend of history and culture.

This event is a significant initiative for Moutai to strengthen its presence in the Thai market. Through localized exchanges and cultural innovation in Thailand, it aims to promote dialogue between Oriental brewing civilization and Thai culture, injecting new vitality into Moutai’s international exchanges.