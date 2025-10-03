De Beers Group Unveils “Desert Diamonds” at JGW

A COMMITMENT TO ENHANCE NATURAL DIAMOND DEMAND THROUGH “ORIGIN” STRATEGY



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2025 – From September 17th to 19th, 2025, De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, made a dazzling appearance at the Jewellery & Gem WORLD, unveiling the exceptional allure of “Desert diamonds” – gradient-coloured natural diamonds. During the event, De Beers Group highlighted its diamond traceability strategy -“Origin”, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to driving demand for natural diamonds.

(From left to right) Feriel Zerouki, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, De Beers Group, Mahiar Borhanjoo, Chief Commercial Officer, SVP Polish, De Beers Group, and Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamond Category Marketing, De Beers Group, officiate at the lion dance ceremony to kick start De Beers Group’s Show & Tell.

Senior executives from De Beers Group attending the event included Paul Rowley, Executive Vice-President, Diamond Trading, Feriel Zerouki, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Mahiar Borhanjoo, Chief Commercial Officer, SVP Polish, Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamond Category Marketing, and Wesley Tucker, CEO of Tracr, presented at the event. They engaged in discussions with industry guests about the future development trends of natural diamonds, demonstrating De Beers Group’s commitment to continue investing in resources and driving collective industry efforts to promote natural diamonds. Through these initiatives, the group consistently conveys the core attributes of natural diamonds—rarity, value, and heritage — while igniting desire and aspiration among a new generation of consumers.

Paul Rowley, Executive Vice-President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group at the Breakfast Meeting; Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamond Category Marketing, De Beers Group (second from right, top image), and Loletta Lai, VP, Natural Diamonds APAC, De Beers Group (first from left, top image), attended the De Beers Group Natural Diamond Leadership Forum, “Unlocking Growth in the Greater China Market: Opportunities and Challenges for the Natural Diamond Industry”, interacting with guests.

At the Show & Tell, experts from the “Origin”, Institute of Diamonds, and Science and Technology came together to showcase the Group’s innovative technologies and cutting-edge technology in the fields of diamond traceability and detention instruments.

“Origin” is De Beers’ brand-new diamond traceability program. Powered by Tracr, it enables consumers to explore the origin and supply chain of each De Beers diamond. It empowers retailers to share the unique stories behind De Beers’ natural diamonds, deepening the emotional connection between diamonds and wearers. Furthermore, consumers can access information about their purchased diamonds, including rarity rating and details about the social impact programs supported by each diamond. This initiative not only provides consumers with the opportunity to purchase natural diamonds mined by the De Beers Group but also provides comprehensive assurance, highlighting ethical sourcing as a key component of De Beers’ overall marketing strategy.

De Beers Group’s Desert diamond initiative captivates visitors with their delicate colour gradient, transitioning from warm white to champagne and amber, creating rich and harmonious visual layers that made them a highlight at Jewellery & Gem WORLD. By blending the inherent rarity of natural diamonds with the vast desert, these diamonds evoke emotional resonance among a new generation of consumers through their differentiated value, reinterpreting the enduring allure and extraordinary value of natural diamonds.

De Beers Group drew inspirations from the geological wonders of the desert—the birthplace of natural diamonds—blending desert elements with the unique characteristics of natural diamonds. Through narrative-driven spatial design and interactive elements, De Beers Group translated its strategies and the value of natural diamonds into tangible realities, showcasing the breathtaking beauty and profound significance of Desert Diamonds.

Paul Rowley, Executive Vice-President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, stated: “We are honoured to participate in Jewellery & Gem WORLD and engage in in-depth discussions with our partners. It provided a valuable opportunity to share De Beers Group’s strategies and explore the future of the natural diamond industry. China is a crucial part of our global strategy, and we are committed to continuing our collaboration with all partners. Through comprehensive market education and communication, we aim to help more consumers appreciate the rarity of natural diamonds and deeply recognize the enduring emotions and generational significance they carry.”

Building a Sustainable Future for Natural Diamonds

During the three-day exhibition, De Beers Group successfully hosted multiple events, including a Breakfast Meeting, Show & Tell, and Natural Diamonds Leadership Forum, gathering global industry leaders to look ahead at trends and developments in natural diamond industry. At the Breakfast Meeting, Paul Rowley shared the latest progress of “Origins”, while Lynn Serfaty highlighted the Group’s initiatives in natural diamond category marketing and elaborated on the unique charm of Desert diamonds.

The Natural Diamond Leadership Forum hosted by De Beers Group emerged as a significant highlight of this year’s exhibition, offering forward-looking perspectives and profound insights. At the first panel – Innovation in the Diamond Value Chain: From Technology to Customer Experience, Wesley Tucker, CEO of Tracr, shared customer engagement strategies centered on technological evolution. In-depth discussions focused on how to drive the future growth of the natural diamond industry and tap into fast-growing markets such as China. Tucker stated, “As a core component of the ‘Origins’, Tracr leverages blockchain technology to ensure the origin and traceability of every natural diamond. We are not only building a reliable technology platform but also committed to telling the authentic and unique story behind each natural diamond. Through Tracr, we hope consumers can trust their choices with greater confidence and understand how their purchases support the communities and sustainablility.”

Lynn Serfaty, General Manager of Natural Diamond Category Marketing, De Beers Group, along with Loletta Lai, VP, Natural Diamonds APAC, De Beers Group, and others, delved into the theme of ” Unlocking Growth in the Greater China Market: Opportunities and Challenges for the Natural Diamond Industry”. They provided in-depth analysis of consumer trends and behavioural shifts in the Chinese market, while sharing strategic insights on how to align with the demands of the new generation of consumers and foster long-term desire for natural diamonds. Serfaty stated, “The new generation of consumers is redefining their emotional connection with natural diamonds. They see these diamonds not only as symbols of weddings but also as unique carriers of self-expression and gifting. These consumers value authenticity, sustainability and pursue personalized experiences and emotional resonance. Through our strategies of ‘Origins’ and ‘Building Forever’, we consistently reinforce the core characteristic of natural diamonds—rarity, value, and heritage—continuously evoking consumers’ emotional identification and desire.”

Another Leadership Forum was hosted, themed “The Billion-Year Promise: Consumer Trust in Natural Diamond”. This event delved into the goals and initiatives of the “Origin” Strategy, De Beers Group and “Building Forever”, aiming to transform each natural diamond into an eternal promise, establishing and reinforcing consumers’ enduring and solid trust.

Partnering for Value Creation: Planning the Future of Natural Diamonds

For years, De Beers Group has consistently collaborated with partners across the industry to jointly promote the development of the natural diamond sector. During the exhibition, the Group invited media and influencers to visit the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) booth and engage in natural diamonds workshops, guiding guests to explore the enduring charm and value of natural diamonds. Pritesh Patel, President and CEO of GIA, stated: “We are deeply honored to collaborate with De Beers Group. Through this workshop, we illustrated the eternal charm and profound value inherent in natural diamonds. Each natural diamond is a miracle created by the Earth over hundreds of millions of years, blending natural beauty, exquisite craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainable development. We look forward to working with all partners to convey values of authenticity, transparency, and responsibility, helping consumers gain a deeper understanding of the precious qualities of natural diamonds, and jointly promoting the sustainable development of the industry.”

Since June of this year, GIA has ceased providing traditional 4Cs grading for laboratory-grown diamonds and adopted a descriptive rating system. Submitted samples receive only broad evaluations as “Premium” or “Standard,” with those of excessively low quality receiving no grade. In August, GIA announced that it would implement an assessment service for laboratory-grown diamonds starting in October. These measures clarify the essential differences between natural diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds in terms of attributes and value, providing a solid foundation for the standardized and healthy development of the natural diamond industry.

In addition to the exhibition, De Beers Group also organized a visit for media and influencers at De Beers London flagship store, allowing them to experience the artistic transformation of natural diamonds from rough stones to exquisite jewellery. This visit immersed guests in the innovative interpretation of natural diamonds in contemporary fashion. It was not merely a product showcase but a vivid demonstration of De Beers Group’s “Building Forever” comitmment at the retail level. From traceable natural diamond sources to sustainable craftsmanship, design, and polishing, every step reflects the Group’s firm commitment to sustainable development. Through offline experiences, jewellery try-ons, and in-depth sharing, the guests further deepened their emotional connection and value recognition of natural diamonds.

With the brand philosophy “A Diamond is Forever,” De Beers Group not only highlighted the enduring demand and broad prospects of natural diamonds in the global market at Jewellery & Gem WORLD, but also vividly demonstrated differentiated value through its Desert Diamonds, reflecting a deep integration with its “Origins”. Through immersive experiences and in-depth interactions, the Group presented an unforgettable natural diamond journey for industry partners and the public, further advancing the education about natural diamons. Looking ahead, De Beers Group will continue to collaborate with all parties to lead the natural diamond industry toward a more transparent and sustainable future, allowing natural diamonds to shine even brighter amidst the interplay of technology, art, and culture, and to continue writing the moving legend of this era.

