Eddid Financial Opens Singapore Office, Establishing SEA Business Hub

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eddid Financial (“the Group”), a leading global financial services provider, is proud to announce the grand opening of its office in the Singapore’s central financial district, operated by its subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.. This milestone follows the Group’s acquisition of the Capital Markets Services (CMS) License (License No.: CMS101839) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), marking the Group’s Southeast Asian strategic deployment entering its operational phase, demonstrating strong momentum in global business expansion.

Pioneering a New Chapter in Southeast Asia

The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of guests. Dr. Jerry Tse, CEO of Eddid Financial, led the Group’s executive team to welcome guests and industry partners to witness this momentous occasion.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Tse expressed gratitude to attendees and emphasized Singapore’s strategic significance to the Group: “As one of Asia’s key financial hubs, establishing our office in Singapore not only strengthens our leading position in the Southeast Asian market but also represents a crucial component in our global strategy. Building a comprehensive and robust business network here will enable us to seize opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, enhance cross-border service capabilities, and support the development of multi-faceted financial markets including equities, global futures, forex, and virtual assets.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Jerry Tse was joined by Dr. Ricky Yeung, Co-COO and CCO of the Group, and COO of Eddid Financial Singapore, Mr. Andy Law, Co-COO and CCO of the Group, and Mr. Fai Ng, CEO of Eddid Financial Singapore for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. They also participated in the traditional Singaporean “Pineapple Rolling” ritual, where pineapples symbolize wealth and prosperity. This culturally significant gesture marked the official launch of Eddid Financial’s operations in Singapore and the beginning of a prosperous new chapter.

Technology-Driven, Diversified Services

Leveraging the Group’s global experience in securities trading, wealth management, and investment banking, Eddid Financial will offer one-stop comprehensive financial services to local clients. These services encompass trading of capital market products such as securities, derivatives, and forex, as well as product financing and custodial services, addressing the needs of both institutional and individual investors.

As Southeast Asia’s fintech hub, Singapore ranks among the world’s leaders in financial innovation. Eddid Financial’s commitment to technological innovation aligns closely with Singapore’s modern financial aspirations. The Group will actively explore the application of digital technologies such as AI, blockchain, and big data in financial services, focusing on developing proprietary trading platforms and digital service tools to enhance transaction efficiency and customer experience. Plans are also underway to expand into digital assets and tokenized real-world assets (RWA), helping clients seize opportunities in the Web3 era.

Global Collaboration, Expanding Service Network

In recent years, Eddid Financial has accelerated its global expansion, establishing mature business networks across multiple international markets. With Asia’s continued economic growth, Singapore will serve as a key gateway for Eddid Financial to capture regional opportunities and open new business frontiers.

Looking ahead, the Group will fully leverage resources across major global financial markets, actively build an international partner ecosystem, and provide seamless, efficient, and professional cross-border financial services to enterprises and individual investors worldwide.