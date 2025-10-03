EPWK will launch Chinese/English mall of “EPWK Curated Goods”

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “EPWK curated goods, light up the surprise of daily life”. Recently, the author learned from EPWK (NASDAQ stock code: EPWK) , the “first stock of China’s crowdsourcing platform” on NASDAQ global market in the United States that the company will launch “EPWK Curated Goods – Creative Physical Commodity Mall” in the next three months, positioned as the “source of new pragmatic life”, focusing on digging and providing creative physical goods with excellent design, practical function and emotional resonance, for modern consumers who pursue life quality, and upgrade ordinary daily life into an experience full of surprises and beauty. In the future, EPWK Curated Goods will enter the international market and launch the English version, building a complete and high-quality brand.



EPWK Curated Goods locate the source of new pragmatic life

EPWK curated goods, light up the surprise of daily life

Guohua Huang, the founder/CEO of EPWK, said that the establishment of “EPWK curated goods” and entering the field of creative physical commodities is one of the matters that the team has planned for years. It includes four aspects of market opportunities: first, the trend of consumption upgrading: consumers change from “buyable” to “buy good” and are willing to pay for design, quality and experience; second, the aesthetic period: in the era of social media, good-looking and shareable products have their own communication attributes; third, emotional consumption demand: in material abundance times, commodities are not only tools, but also carriers and emotional sustenance of personal taste and life attitude; fourth, gift market potential: creative goods are an excellent choice for birthday, anniversary and holiday gifts, and the market is huge.

The needs of consumers have not been fully met. The advantages of high-end design brand collection stores are in its design and brand identity, but the price is high, favoring large household items; the creative channels of large e-commerce platforms have the advantages of supply chain and traffic, but the product homogeneity is serious, and they lack personality and curation (fine Select); The advantage of Vertical creative platform (such as: Xiaohongshu community, some independent designer stores) lies in the atmosphere and uniqueness of the community, but it lacks of purchase trust and supply chain stability.

The breaking point of EPWK is to find an accurate balance between “popularization” and “nicheization”. We are not as broad as strict selection, nor as high-minded as independent designers. We are the “curators of life”, strictly screen users, and provide “new utilitism” curated goods with acceptable prices, ingenious designs and down-to-earth functions.

EPWK curated goods, an explorer of urban life

According to the introduction, the target core users of “EPWK curated goods” mall will be “urban life explorers” who are 25-40 years old, mainly distributed in first- and second-tier cities and have radiating influence on third-tier cities. They are mainly white-collar workers, creative workers, teachers, young managers, etc., and have good educational background and stable income of medium and above. They pay attention to the quality of life: they are willing to pay for improving happiness within their power.

The characteristics of these target groups include: aesthetic, appreciation of good design; rational and sensible, not only value the practicality of the product when shopping, but also easily moved by its design ingenuity; willing to share, is the “grass planting machine” in the circle of friends; there is a need to buy gifts, often worried about what gifts to give, seeking unique solution.

EPWK was established in March 2011, which is the first digital intelligent creative trading service e-commerce platform in China to be listed in the United States. As of June 30, 2024, the cumulative registered users of EPWK have exceeded 25.66 million, covering more than 2,800 cities and counties, and the number of completed projects has exceeded 4.6 million, with GMV exceeding 1.67 billion US dollars. EPWK was selected as a typical case of China’s Shared Economic Development Report (2019) of the National Development and Reform Commission. At the same time, the company is the initiator and formulation unit of the group standard of the Creative Knowledge and Skills Sharing Platform Service Specification in China; it is a national high-tech enterprise, a national demonstration base for the integration of culture and science and technology, an e-commerce demonstration enterprise of the Ministry of Commerce, and a project undertaking unit of the national science and technology support plan.

EPWK curated goods, the source of the new pragmatic life

“EPWK curated goods” is not only a shopping mall, but also a platform for users to get inspiration from life. Mei Feng, the head of EPWK product technology, explained the core brand positioning of EPWK curated goods: “the source of the new pragmatic life”. She said that neopragmatism will go beyond “use-only”: our definition of “practicality” is not only the satisfaction of basic functions. For example, a cup that conforms to ergonomics is “old practical”, while a cup that is also in line with ergonomics and has a starry sky projection at the bottom of the cup, which can accompany you to sleep at ease, is “new practical”. It is a combination of “functional practical + emotional practical + aesthetic practical”. And the source of new pragmatic life shows that the project is curated, not simply sold: we are not the stackers of shelves. Like museum curators, we “curate” the most worthy part from a large number of goods with a clear theme and aesthetic standards to save the screening cost for users.

“We are tired of repeated life, so we embark on a journey to find curated goods. Each selected product must pass our strict ‘three good’ standards: good-looking, easy to use, and good surprise. We believe that real curated goods can light up every ordinary day. Mei Feng, the head of EPWK product technology said, EPWK curated goods will maintain the style and taste, rejecting low quality and cheapness. We’ll always pay attention to the story behind the product and the emotional connection with users.

The brand positioning of “EPWK curated goods” is by no means simply to sell “creative products”, but to advocate a “new pragmatism” life attitude. EPWK will provide users with verified goods that can effectively improve the quality of life and pleasure through the strict “curation” model, and become their trusted “life selection officer”. In the end, the ideas of “buying something good to treat yourself” and “giving a different gift to important people” can be the most satisfactory realization in “curated goods”.

Guohua Huang, the founder/CEO of EPWK said: Focusing on building a “configuration hub” of global creative resources, EPWK will strive to play the role of “global creative resource router” in the future and expand three major tracks: the internationalization of platform creative transactions, the physical productization of creative design, and the serialization of enterprise AI tools; These functions will be achieved on three platforms: EPWK International (intl.epwk.com), Chinese and English Version of EPWK curated goods, and Xiaowei Intelligent Aggregate (https://www.xwzn.cn/mobile). At the same time, EPWK will take advantage of the resource advantages of its’ listing on NASDAQ to quickly integrate target enterprises and resources in China and worldwide through investment mergers and acquisitions, to release the value of EPWK and to expand its business globally.