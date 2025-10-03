HKPC “SME ReachOut: FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025″All-round Support for SMEs to “Get Fund & Tech” and “Go Global”

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In active response to the policies on supporting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is partnering with the Trade and Industry Department (TID) to host the annual signature event, “SME ReachOut: FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025“, on 16 and 17 October 2025 at the HKPC Building. Featuring “FUND Tech Go”, this year’s Expo aims to provide a one-stop resource matching platform for the city’s nearly 360,000 SMEs. The event will feature over 80 exhibition booths from funding organisations, technology service providers, and industry organisations, assisting businesses in capitalising on opportunities in areas such as “go global,” artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, cross-border e-commerce, and intellectual property (IP).

The “2025 Policy Address” further strengthens support for SMEs, including an injection of $1.43 billion into the BUD Fund and expand its geographical scope to cover eight more economies, including the Belt and Road countries. The Expo actively supports the initiatives outlined in the Policy Address, from helping SMEs embrace digitalisation and green to boost competitiveness amid economic transition, to empowering them in exploring new markets and pursuing new growth areas. The significant demand for Government funding and technology upgrading services is clearly reflected by the attendance of over 66,000 participants across the previous four Expos.

5 Thematic Zones & 3 New Main Elements, Combining with Immersive Digital Experiences

This year’s expo will feature five thematic zones—Grab Fund, Go Global, Go Green, Go AI & Digital, and eCommerce LIVE & RetailTech. It will also focus on three emerging areas: AI, new retail technology, and IP Branding. In addition, the event will include immersive digital experiences for the first time, such as live demonstration by KOLs, interactive eCommerce displays, and the demonstrations of “AI virtual human”, enabling attendees to interactively learn about the latest tech applications and helping SMEs grasp the latest marketing trends and transformation solutions. To cater to the needs of chambers of commerce and corporate groups, the event will offer exclusive guided tours. These tours, led by dedicated guides through the five thematic zones, will provide support for sustainable digital transformation and market opening-up of the SMEs.

10+ Sharing Sessions to Offer Comprehensive Support for SMEs

The event will feature over 10 sharing sessions, with experts from various fields to share their insights, including leaders from different chambers of commerce, bankers, and industry representatives. Attendees can also consult directly with these experts for immediate advice to have a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. Please refer to Annex 1 for details on the sharing sessions.

The sessions will cover key topics of concern to SMEs, including:

AI and Digital Transformation: analysing actual case studies and exploring practical strategies for upgrading and transformation

"Go Global" Strategy: Dissecting the policy landscape of emerging markets to support precise business planning

ESG and Sustainable Development: Responding to EU standards and building green competitiveness

IP Branding Development: Planning IP management to build brand value

Government Funding Application: Detailed explanation of the latest Government funding details and application tips

Advanced Technology Applications: Insights into trends in robotics, smart manufacturing, and green technology

As a staunch supporter of SMEs, HKPC provides six key services to precisely meet industry needs. These services— “Biz Expands Easy”, “SME ReachOut”, Digital DIY, HKPC Academy, Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre (HKCERT), and “ESG One”—comprehensively assist SMEs with digital transformation and overseas market expansion, enabling them to seize new market opportunities.

HKPC cordially invites all SMEs to participate in this Expo, which provides a vital opportunity to discover feasible solutions for enhancing business resilience and competitiveness. Through a wealth of Government funding information, one-on-one expert consultations, and practical case study sharing, attendees can gain strategic insights and confidently embrace the challenges and opportunities in the current economic climate. SMEs are welcome to register and participate in the event with free admission.

[“SME ReachOut” FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025] Date: 16-17 October 2025 (Thursday to Friday)

Time: 10:00 – 18:00

Address: HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon

Admission Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)

Registration Link: http://u.hkpc.org/en-p-FF2025

Enquires: SME ReachOut Hotline: (852) 2788 6868; Email: sme_reachout@hkpc.org

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D), specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises to enhance competitiveness. To further support businesses in expanding into global markets, HKPC has established “The Cradle – Go Global Service Centre”, providing essential services to address businesses’ needs in product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, empowering enterprises to successfully go global. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to promote technology transfer, product innovation, and commercialisation through product innovation, technology transfer, creating value for industries. HKPC’s world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.

In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong’s competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.

For more details, please visit HKPC website: www.hkpc.org.

