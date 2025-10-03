INERI Secures Strategic Investment from HK EXPRESS Trading Limited to Accelerate RWA Ecosystem Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong International New Economic Research Institute Limited (INERI), a leading provider of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization services in Hong Kong, announced today that it has received a strategic investment from HK EXPRESS Trading Limited. This investment will provide strong support for INERI in areas such as technological R&D, market expansion, and industry influence, accelerating the company’s layout and growth in the RWA ecosystem across the Asia-Pacific region.

The investment from HK EXPRESS Trading Limited not only provides capital support to INERI but also brings in rich industrial resources and industry expertise. The person in charge of HK EXPRESS Trading Limited is a senior financial professional in Hong Kong, with extensive experience in the integration of cross-border trade resources, the establishment of institutional-level cooperation networks, and other related fields. Going forward, HK EXPRESS Trading Limited will offer professional consulting support and brand promotion services to INERI, while integrating resources including traditional finance in the Chinese mainland, crypto communities, Hong Kong-based institutions, public chain technology partnerships, and international industry summits to help INERI expand its global influence.

Tony Fu, Executive Director and Founder of Hong Kong International New Economic Research Institute Limited, stated: “Securing this investment from HK EXPRESS Trading Limited marks an important milestone in the company’s development. Backed by combined support in capital, resources, and technology, we will accelerate the commercial application of RWA technologies, inject new growth momentum into the Asian RWA market, and lead the new wave of digitalization of physical assets globally.”

About INERI

Hong Kong International New Economic Research Institute Limited (INERI) is an RWA infrastructure services and fintech innovation company based in Hong Kong and serving the global market. It focuses on advancing the research and implementation of new digital economic models, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong Science Park. Founded by a professional team with deep expertise in blockchain technology, the traditional financial sector, and digital asset infrastructure, INERI has long dedicated itself to research on blockchain, RWA, and fintech, as well as policy exploration, boasting solid technological capabilities and a think-tank background.

Since its establishment in 2019, INERI has actively promoted the development of industry standards and ecosystem building, while attaching equal importance to technological research and policy compliance implementation. Currently, the company holds more than 10 invention patents and has received nearly HK$6 million in subsidies for talents and patents from the Hong Kong Government. It has also won honors such as the Second Prize in the 2024 China Web3.0 Innovation Competition and a place in the 2025 EPIC Global Top 100.

Hong Kong International New Economic Research Institute Limited (INERI), together with its wholly-owned subsidiary RWA Group, has launched www.rwa.ltd—the world’s first tokenization platform for non-financial real-world assets (RWA). The platform integrates RWA issuance, trading, and supporting consulting services, with its proprietary closed-loop service system of “Technology Implementation-Compliance Assurance-Ecosystem Expansion” serving as its core competitiveness.

In the future, the platform will continue to act as a bridge for the “globalization of non-financial assets,” persist in promoting the process of global collaboration and standardization in the digitalization of real-world assets, and lead the new wave of the digitalization revolution of physical assets.