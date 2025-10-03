JAM OFF 2025 Makes History With First-Ever Music Concerts Inside Universal Studios Singapore

Rain, Ekin Cheng, Hins Cheung and other music icons brought on the festival energy as part of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore 2025



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2025 – JAM OFF 2025 roared back into Singapore last weekend, igniting Resorts World Sentosa with two unforgettable days of star-studded performances, dynamic competitions, and festival cheer. Organised by Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd., a subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as part of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore (GPSS), the festival delivered on its promise of music, culture, and creativity in the ultimate prelude to the Singapore race weekend.

A Star-Studded Weekend at Universal Studios Singapore

For the first time ever, Universal Studios Singapore transformed into a one-of-a-kind open-air concert arena. Thousands of fans stood amid the New York Street and Sci-Fi City zones to watch world-class performances up close – a dynamic festival vibe unlike any stadium show which has been hosted in Singapore before.

South Korean megastar Rain brought his trademark charisma to the stage, while Hong Kong, China, icons Ekin Cheng, Hins Cheung, Stephy Tang, JC, and Nowhere Boys lit up the park with back-to-back hits. For Stephy Tang, JC and Nowhere Boys, this marked their first-ever performances in Singapore, thrilling both local and regional fans.

“JAM OFF 2025 was about more than just music. It was about bringing communities together through shared energy, creativity, and culture. To see fans from across the region celebrate with us in Singapore has been incredible,” said Evette Chan, Event Director of Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Another hallmark of JAM OFF is the unique proximity between artistes and audiences, giving festival-goers a rare chance to be up close with their favourite stars in an immersive environment.

Talent on Stage: VOICE and BEATS finals

Daytime highlights at Palawan Green shone a spotlight on JAM OFF’s signature talent programmes. On 27 September, JAM OFF VOICE returned with finalists showcasing their vocal prowess before an all-star judging panel comprising Singaporean beatboxer Dharni Ng, Hong Kong, China, soprano Hedy Chan, and Malaysian-born entertainer Allan Moo. This year’s awards were presented for two categories — Judges’ Winner and Live Vote Winner. Dawn Yap, who performed “In The Kitchen” by Reneé Rapp, took home the Judges’ Winner title, while Isaac Mak, who performed “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars, was voted Live Votes Winner by the crowd. Stephy Tang, one of JAM OFF’s headliners, made a special appearance to present the winners with cash prizes, festival perks, and invitations to perform on future JAM OFF stages.

On 28 September, JAM OFF BEATS delivered a high-octane showcase of Breaking 2vs2 and All Style 2vs2 battles, with top regional crews bringing technical skill and creativity to the stage. In the Breaking category, ML emerged as Champion, with Illstack taking the Runner-up spot. In the All Style category, BRC claimed the Champion title, while OMADA impressed as Runner-up. All winning teams walked away with cash prizes, trophies, and flights to the next JAM OFF BEATS showcase in Hong Kong, China.

Festival Village: food, retail and race-themed fun

Palawan Green was transformed into a lively festival village, offering curated food and beverage pop-ups, retail stalls and interactive games. Highlights included redemptions and activations from Frozt and The Ice Cream & Cookie Co., official JAM OFF merchandise, and pop-ups from Sentosa Shop, Retro Crates, Takachya and Wow Fashion Jewellery. Festivalgoers also enjoyed race-themed games with prize redemptions including JAM OFF water bottles, cups, socks and limited-edition stickers.

As the lights dimmed on an unforgettable weekend, JAM OFF 2025 affirmed its place as one of Asia’s most distinctive music and lifestyle festivals, seamlessly uniting global icons, rising stars, and audiences from across the region. By blending headline performances, open competitions, and festival experiences that captured the spirit of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore, JAM OFF has not only energised the city in the lead-up to race week but also set a new benchmark for cultural celebration in the region. With its dynamic mix of talent, creativity, and community, JAM OFF continues to shape itself as a must-attend annual destination where music meets movement, and where Asia’s next generation of stars rise on the international stage.

Evette Chan added: “This year, the energy from the crowds, the passion of our performers, and the unique buzz of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore came together to create something truly extraordinary. We are already looking forward to taking JAM OFF to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Hashtag: #JAMOFF2025

About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. A Subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.

About JAM OFF 2025

JAM OFF is Asia’s premier music and lifestyle festival, spotlighting the region’s next wave of talent and celebrating the vibrancy of urban youth culture. With music at its core, JAM OFF unites emerging and breakout artistes from across the region, spanning genres from indie and alt-pop to hip-hop, R&B, and cross-genre collaborations. The two-day festival delivers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience. Singing and dancing contests kick things off at Palawan Green, Sentosa, followed by live performances by renowned Asian artistes on 27-28 September 2025 at Universal Studios Singapore. JAM OFF also features immersive content zones, curated food and retail pop-ups, interactive installations, and beachside energy. Launched in 2024 and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, JAM OFF as part of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore, sets the tone for celebration while carving a distinct identity rooted in creativity, cultural connection, and social discovery.

For more information please visit: https://www.instagram.com/jamoff_official/