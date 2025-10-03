KCN VIETNAM BREAKS GROUND ON KCN AN PHAT PROJECT, EXPANDING SUPPLY OF MODERN INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN NORTHERN VIETNAM

HAIPHONG, Vietnam, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KCN Vietnam Group Joint Stock Company (KCN Vietnam), a leading industrial property developer in Vietnam, has officially broken ground on the KCN An Phat project, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy in the Northern Key Economic Region.

Strategically situated within An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park (formerly located in Hai Duong City), the project covers 8.9 hectares and offers over 60,000 sqm of leasable space, comprising high-quality, ready-built factories and warehouses. For the first time, KCN Vietnam will introduce two-story factory models, alongside flexible factory sizes, ranging from 1,000 sqm for SMEs to larger units for multinational manufacturers. Scheduled for completion in Q2 2026, the project aims to attract new-generation FDI in alignment with the Government’s orientation while contributing to Hai Phong’s sustainable industrial growth following the provincial merger.



With its two-story factory model, alongside flexible factory sizes, the KCN An Phat project offers suitable solutions for both multinational manufacturers and small to medium-sized enterprises.

Vietnam continues to reaffirm its position as an attractive FDI destination. As of August 31, 2025, registered FDI capital reached USD 26.14 billion, up 27.3% year-on-year ( General Statistics Office ). Concurrently, Government support measures for SMEs, ranging from tax incentives to digital transformation, are helping build a robust ecosystem that appeals to international investors in high-tech industries.

With the recent merger of Hai Duong into Hai Phong, the city now holds an even stronger strategic role in the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh economic triangle. In particular, the former Hai Duong area lies at the very center of this corridor, serving as the critical link that connects Hanoi’s capital region with Hai Phong’s seaport and Quang Ninh’s industrial base. This advantage is reinforced by modern infrastructure, including National Highway 5A and the Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway, enabling seamless connectivity with Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and other major industrial provinces. Currently ranked third nationwide in FDI attraction, Hai Phong is targeting an additional USD 3 billion in investment by the end of the year. Against this backdrop, KCN Vietnam is committed to supporting the city’s industrial ambitions in sectors such as electronics assembly, semiconductors, precision engineering, and supporting industries.

“KCN An Phat represents our commitment to accompany Hai Phong in attracting high-quality FDI and developing a modern, sustainable industrial ecosystem,” said Mr. Hardy Diec, Chief Operating Officer of KCN Vietnam. “By introducing new product types, including two-story factories and smaller units tailored for SMEs, we aim to optimize operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for investors, reinforcing Vietnam’s position as a premier destination for high-value manufacturing.”

KCN An Phat project is a key milestone in KCN Vietnam’s ongoing development journey. It reflects the company’s long-term strategy to enhance Vietnam’s role in the global supply chain, attract high-quality investment capital, and promote sustainable industrial growth. With a focus on high-quality construction and all-in-one customer service, KCN Vietnam remains committed to delivering exceptional industrial solutions that empower investors and create lasting value.

ABOUT KCN VIETNAM

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group is a professional industrial property developer in Vietnam. To date, its project portfolio comprises 10 high-quality, ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically situated in industrial zones across Southern and Northern Vietnam, including DEEP C, Phuc Dien & An Phat (Hai Phong), Thuan Thanh 3B & Tan Hung (Bac Ninh), Ho Nai (Dong Nai), Phu An Thanh (Tay Ninh), Song Than 3 (Ho Chi Minh City), with a total land bank exceeding 300 hectares.

KCN Vietnam Group’s mission is to develop, design, and manage industrial and logistics infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-quality industrial real estate for lease, while supporting businesses and promoting Vietnam’s sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, KCN Vietnam Group aims to expand its investment portfolio to become the leading industrial real estate platform in Vietnam. Its long-term vision is to position itself as the top choice for businesses, playing a pivotal role in Vietnam’s emergence as a sustainable industrial hub on the global stage.

KCN Vietnam Group has been recognized as the Best Industrial Real Estate Developer by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine for three consecutive years (2023-2025) and was named among the Top 50 Sustainable Development Enterprises in 2024. Additionally, the group was listed among the Top 10 Leading Real Estate Developers in Vietnam in 2023 at the BCI Asia Awards.