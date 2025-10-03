Midea Purifier’s “Ganges Feast” Challenge Spotlights Chinese Smart Manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 24, Chinese tech giant Midea, teaming up with an “Avengers squad” of internet influencers—including Ye Yun, Brother Ga, and Bao Zou Brother, who had previously experienced drinking Ganges water firsthand—returned to the “Ganges River” to launch the “Ganges River Water Purification Cooking Feast” challenge. This initiative demonstrates the robust strength of Chinese smart manufacturing through innovative water purification technology.



Midea Purifier’s “Ganges Feast” Challenge

The Ganges River, revered as the mother river of South Asia, has experienced declining water quality in certain sections due to issues like unregulated industrial wastewater discharge and improper household waste disposal. This has led to elevated levels of heavy metals, viruses, and bacteria in the water.

Yet, it was this challenging water source that a Chinese tech company dared to use for a challenge—purifying Ganges River water with its self-developed water purifier to prepare a feast. This idea was initially met with widespread doubt and amusement online. Comments flooded in, with netizens joking, “Is this going to work?”, “Is this just going to lead to collective stomach issues?”, and “Waiting to see this fail,” sparking a firestorm of discussion across the internet. At the live event, Midea publicly demonstrated the purifier’s powerful capabilities. The team scooped up the murky and yellowish-brown Ganges water, which, after settling for just a moment, revealed a layer of sediment. To increase the challenge, they even added curry powder, chili powder, soy sauce, and other condiments, turning the water turbid and viscous. After being treated by Midea Purifier, the water was instantly transformed into transparent and clean water.

What was even more astonishing was that the challenge team then used the purified Ganges water to cook a feast. Every step—from washing potatoes and preparing Silver Aroma Oolong Lemon Tea to simmering lentil paste—was clearly captured on camera. The most compelling proof, however, came from the reactions of local residents who tasted the dishes; the look of amazement in their eyes and their enthusiastic thumbs-up spoke volumes.

Behind this “transformation of polluted water into a feast” lies China’s cutting-edge water purification technology. Midea Purifiers utilize self-developed technologies such as the high-desalination Pascal RO membrane, which boasts a desalination rate of over 97%. It effectively filters out more than 140 harmful substances without any scale inhibitors, meeting stringent safety standards for infant-and mother-friendly drinking water. In recent years, Chinese tech companies represented by Midea have deepened their expertise in the water purification sector. Through continuous technological innovation, they are consistently pushing the boundaries in tackling extreme water quality conditions worldwide. From purifying water from the Seine River in Paris and “oil-contaminated water” in Saudi Arabia to tackling water from Malaysia’s tropical rainforests inhabited by crocodiles, and now taking on the Ganges River feast challenge, these efforts demonstrate the robust and formidable capabilities of Chinese water purification technology.

Furthermore, Midea extended this power of clean water to the local community by donating all the purifiers they had brought with them. This initiative allows residents along the Ganges to have access to safe, drinkable water directly from the purifiers. Such a gesture was truly heartwarming and touching.

The journey from initial public skepticism to the collective amazement at the successful purification of Ganges water not only showcases the strength of China’s technological innovation but also underscores the growing confidence and capability of the Chinese people. We look forward to continued innovation from Chinese tech companies, eager to see more of China’s technological prowess on the global stage.