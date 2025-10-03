Prudential Health Partnership Networking Cocktail Reception brings medical partners and industry leaders together to advance healthcare protection

Over 200 representatives from hospitals and medical institutions, together with doctors, gathered to celebrate their shared achievements

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prudential Hong Kong Limited (“Prudential”) hosted the Health Partnership Networking Cocktail Reception yesterday at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong. The event welcomed over 200 distinguished guests, including HKSAR Executive Council Member Dr. Ko Wing-man, alongside doctors and representatives from hospitals and medical institutions across Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. The reception served as a dynamic platform for fostering cross-sector collaboration and exchange.



Prudential Health Partnership Networking Cocktail Reception was successfully held yesterday. Guests of honor included (from left to right): Arjan Toor, CEO Health, Prudential plc; Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited; HKSAR Executive Council Member Dr. Ko Wing-man; and Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited; Arjan Toor, CEO Health of Prudential plc; and Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited officiated the toasting ceremony to express gratitude for the long-term support and collaboration of all partners. The event also provided a valuable platform for guests to connect, strengthening relationships and paving the way for future collaborations. By joining forces, industry leaders can work together to deliver more comprehensive and sustainable healthcare services, reducing the burden of medical expenses.

Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said: “We are delighted to gather here today with our valued partners to celebrate the remarkable achievements in health protection over the past year. With the unwavering support of our partners, Prudential continues to lead the development of both local and cross-border healthcare services, offering our customers more comprehensive and innovative health protection solutions. Looking ahead, Prudential will continue to forge strong partnerships and expand our healthcare networks with a steadfast customer-first commitment, offering exceptional medical value-added services and bringing to life our mission of ‘For Every Life, For Every Future’.”

Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited, added: “Through close collaboration with medical institutions and partners, Prudential has reinforced its leadership in health protection while continuously enhancing the healthcare ecosystem to deliver seamless medical experiences for our customers. We are expanding our ‘Medical Expenses Direct Billing Services’ and introducing various value-added services to provide greater convenience and peace of mind throughout our customers’ health journeys. We will continue to deepen our partnerships with medical institutions and broaden our service networks to ensure timely support, fulfilling Prudential’s promise to ‘help when you need it most’.”

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.4 million customers in Hong Kong. In 2023, Prudential established its Macau branch to offer health insurance and financial solutions for the Macau community, completing its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.